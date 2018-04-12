Incredible volley goal sends Hockeyroos into golden game

News

Australia will meet trans-Tasman foes New Zealand after Stewart's third-quarter stunner salvaged an otherwise frustrating night in attack for the home side that threatened to deny them a shot at a fourth straight title.

AUSSIE WRAP: Hosts grab more gold in athletics and diving

The world No.5 nation had plenty of possession at Gold Coast Hockey Centre, but lacked creativity and penetration in their front half to seriously threaten a stingy Indian defence.

Not even Jodie Kenny's normally reliable set pieces found the back of the net, with the drag flicker failing to convert her three penalty corners.

What a goal. Image: Channel 7/Getty

Instead it was Stewart's mid-air deflection off a Savannah Fitzpatrick drive in the 37th minute that finally found its way past Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia.

The subcontinent nation pressed hard in the final period by earning three penalty corners, and even pushed Savita into the field for the final four minutes of the contest.

Their best chance came when Navneet Kaur found herself one-on-one with Rachael Lynch, but the veteran goalkeeper got down quick enough to deny an equaliser.

Stewart celebrates. Image: Getty

While their attack struggled, Australia's own miserly defence claimed yet another clean sheet to extend their unblemished record in the tournament to 300 minutes.

The Hockeyroos will now meet a Black Sticks side that advanced to the final after a dramatic penalty shootout win over gold medal favourites England earlier on Thursday.

Australia and New Zealand had a scoreless draw in the group stages earlier in the week.

