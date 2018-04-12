Coll progresses with both doubles pairs

Men's singles silver medallist Paul Coll has continued his progress in both mixed doubles and men's doubles at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Coll and singles gold medallist Joelle King scored an easy win over a Barbados pair before another straight game victory, albeit a bit tougher, in the quarters over India's Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu.

"There was a few lucky shots, but we came through. We knew they were going to be tough. I think any of the teams left are going to be difficult," King said.

The same Indian pair had earlier defeated Amanda Landers-Murphy and Zac Murphy in three games in their round of 16 contest.

King and Coll will now face Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurava Ghosal of India in the semi-finals on Friday for a spot in Saturday's final

In the men's doubles Coll combined with Campbell Grayson to defeat the Pakistan team of Tayyab Aslam and Farhan Zaman to make the last eight. They will meet the Australian pair in the semis.

"The Aussies will be tough and are a good team, it will be a good match," Grayson said.

In men's doubles Lance Beddoes and Evan Williams won their second group game as they accounted for St Vincent & the Grenadines Omari Wilson and Othniel Bailey 2-0.

However they were then soundly beaten by seventh seeds Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller from England 11-1, 11-3.