England appeal Hughes DQ in Games 200m

England have failed in their appeal against Zharnel Hughes' disqualification from a controversial men's 200 metres final at the Commonwealth Games.

Hughes was stripped of the gold medal after holding off a fast-finishing Jereem Richards, from Trinidad and Tobago, on the line at Carrara Stadium.

Both men clocked 20.12 seconds but the Englishman was originally declared the winner in a photo finish.

However officials soon after disqualified Hughes, ruling he impeded Richards in the home straight as the pair made contact in the sprint for the line.

It appeared Hughes deliberately flung his arm into Richards after the pair made accidental contact as a result of the front-runner running on the far inside of his lane.

The disqualification, after Hughes celebrated with the English flag draped around his neck, meant Canada's Aaron Brown moved up to the silver medal and Northern Ireland's Leon Reid, who finished fourth, claimed bronze.

Confusion reigned as England worked out whether to appeal before eventually lodging one in the hope of seeing Hughes reinstated.

It was eventually turned down more than an hour after the race was run.

IAAF president Lord Sebastian Coe, commenting on the Seven Network, believed Hughes should have been disqualified.