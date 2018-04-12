Hamstring hampers Burnett in heptathlon

A hamstring injury may have cruelled Alysha Burnett's chances at heptathlon Commonwealth Games gold.

The Australian led a field of 13 following strong displays in the 100m hurdles, high jump and shot put disciplines on Thursday morning.

But the 21-year-old pulled up during Thursday night's 200m event, clutching at her hamstring with 40m to go and labouring to the finish line in 26.76 seconds.

"I had a little bit of a disaster, but I finished so at least I can continue," Burnett said.

"My hamstring cramped at about 100m. I'll get checked out by medical."

The result saw Burnett slip to fifth, 263 points behind new English leader Katarina Johnson-Thompson (3765 points), meaning she must pull out something special in Friday's remaining long jump, javelin and 800m disciplines.

"I probably lost about 150 points of where I needed to be, which is quite a lot, so I probably need to do big PBs in all my other events," she said.

"Long jump my PB is up there with the other girls and javelin is one of my stronger events. The 800m isn't quite my strong point."

Fellow Australian Celeste Mucci sits in third on 3613 points after finishing her 200m race in 24.59.