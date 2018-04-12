Aussies win more gold in athletics and diving

Kurtis Marschall, Melissa Wu and Dani Stevens have added more gold medals to Australia's enormous Commonwealth Games haul.

A number of other athletes also won medals on Thursday night on the Gold Coast.

Here's how the action unfolded for the Aussies:

MARSCHALL WINS REMARKABLE POLE VAULT GOLD

Young Aussiw Kurtis Marschall has won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men's pole vault with a clutch final-attempt clearance at 5.70m.

Marschall and Canadian Shawn Barber, the 2015 world champion, were the last two vaulters standing on Thursday and for a time it seemed they would tie for the gold medal.

But Marschall ensured he would finish first on his own by successfully going over at 5.70m.

Barber took the silver with 5.65m and England's Luke Cutts was third with 5.45m.

Marschall, 20, has made stunning progress in the men's pole vault in the past two years.

While still a teenager he narrowly missed a berth in the Rio Olympics final, before improving to seventh at last year's world championships in London.

Marschall started Thursday night's final slowly, missing his first attempt at his opening height of 5.45m.

But he showed nerves of steel to get over at the third time of asking at 5.70m, becoming the the sixth Australian man to win the Commonwealth title.

Once the title was safe in his keeping, Marschall made three unsuccessful attempts at what would have been a new Games record of 5.81m.

STEVENS DEFENDS HER DISCUS CROWN

Dani Stevens has won a second-straight Commonwealth Games women's discus title with a commanding display on the Gold Coast.

Stevens won with a new Games record of 68.26m, although any of her five legal throws would have been good enough to claim top spot on the podium.

Indian pair Seema Punia and Navjeet Dhillon were second and third.

Punia's silver-medal throw of 60.41m was almost eight metres shy of Stevens' best effort.

Stevens, 29, is amassing an impressive collection of major medals, having won gold at the 2009 world championships and silver at last year's world titles in London.

With her penultimate throw on Thursday she smashed the Games record set by New Zealander Beatrice Faumuina back in 1998.

Fellow Australians Taryn Gollshewksy and Kimberlye Mulhall were fifth and sixth respectively.

WU WINS 10M PLATFORM GOLD

Australia's Melissa Wu has claimed 10m platform gold.

Competing at her fourth Games, Wu, 25, amassed 360.40 points to pip Canada's Rio bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito (359.75) with her fifth and final dive while England's Lois Toulson (344.20) took bronze.

Beijing Olympic silver medallist Wu missed the Games selection trials due to injury but relied on special consideration to be picked.

But she received special consideration from national selectors to get the nod for her fourth Games campaign.

Wu's stunning win made up for a disastrous last Commonwealth campaign in Glasgow where she bombed out in the 10m platform final, finishing a distant 11th.

Australia's Brittany O'Brien finished seventh and teammate Teju Williamson 11th in the 12-strong final on Thursday night.

Wu backed up from Wednesday's 10m synchro final where she finished fourth with last minute injury replacement Williamson despite having just two training sessions together on the tricky outdoor Gold Coast 10m platform.

BRONZE IN DIVING AS WELL

Australia's James Connor backed up from 1m springboard silver to claim 3m springboard bronze on Thursday night.

Rio Olympic silver medallist Jack Laugher of England took gold with 519.40 points ahead of Canada's Philippe Gagne (452.70) and Connor (438.50).

Australian rookie Matthew Carter placed sixth in the six dive final.

Connor now has his sights set on Friday's 3m synchro event.

STRATTON SCORES SILVER IN LONG JUMP

Brooke Stratton from Australia has won the silver medal in the women's long jump.

Stratton produced her biggest jump of 7.77m in the final round, but it wasn't quite enough to overtake gold medallist Christabel Nettey from Canada (6.84m).

The bronze went to England's Shara Proctor with 6.75m.

YOUNGEST AUSSIE ATHLETE GETS SILVER

Australian teenager Rhiannon Clarke has won the silver medal in the women's T38 100m.

Rhiannon, 15, clocked 12.17 seconds in finishing second behind England's Sophie Hahn (12.46).

The bronze medal went to Olivia Breen from Wales, who won gold in the T38 long jump four days ago.

MATHEWS WINS BRONZE IN 800M

Australian Luke Mathews has claimed the bronze medal in the men's 800m.

Mathews looked way out of contention coming into the final straight, but stormed home on the inside to finish third in one minute 45.60 seconds behind Kenyan gold medallist Wycliffe Kinyamal and Kyle Langford from England.

It was the first Commonwealth medal by an Australian in the event since 2002.

HAMSTRING HAMPERS BURNETT IN HEPTATHLON

A hamstring injury looks to have cruelled Alysha Burnett's chances at heptathlon gold.

The Australian led a field of 13 following strong displays in the 100m hurdles, high jump and shot put disciplines on Thursday morning.

But the 21-year-old pulled up during Thursday night's 200m event, clutching at her hamstring with 40m to go and labouring to the finish line in 26.76 seconds.

"I had a little bit of a disaster, but I finished so at least I can continue," Burnett said.

"My hamstring cramped at about 100m. I'll get checked out by medical."

The result saw Burnett slip to fifth, 263 points behind new English leader Katarina Johnson-Thompson (3765 points), meaning she must pull out something special in Friday's remaining long jump, javelin and 800m disciplines.

Fellow Australian Celeste Mucci sits in third on 3613 points after finishing her 200m race in 24.59.