Black Sticks through to final on penalties

New Zealand have beaten England 2-1 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to earn a spot in the women's hockey gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games.

The result was overdue revenge for the Black Sticks, following the Glasgow 2014 semi-finals when they were beaten 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out by England.

After neither side could score in regular time, goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon was the hero for New Zealand saving four of England's five strikes.

Hannah Martin, third player up for England, converted her strike only for Sam Harrison to equalise as next player up.

O'Hanlon saved England's next two strikes, then Black Sticks skipper Stacey Michelsen stepped up to slam home and secure the win.

New Zealand will now play the winner of Thursday night's late semi-final between the Hockeyroos and India in Saturday's final.