Hurdler makes golden history for British Virgin Islands

Young hurdler Kyron McMaster has won the first gold medal for British Virgin Islands in Commonwealth Games history.

The 21-year-old streaked away to win the 400m hurdles on the Gold Coast on Thursday night, winning the first medal of any colour in any sport for his country of approximately 30,000.

The favourite coming into the final, McMaster showed exactly why with a time of 48.25.

McMaster's historic victory was an emotional one, after coach Xavier Samuels was killed during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Samuels helped McMaster improve his personal best by more than 1.5 seconds in 2017 and claim the IAAF Diamond League title.

"I still think and talk about him every day," McMaster said after the race.

"I even got a tattoo (on my inner arm) made of his favourite phrase, which was 'guidance'. Every day I look at it and it acts as motivation."

McMaster said he wanted to win inspire the tiny Caribbean nation.

"The country has taken a turn for the worst, there's a lot of crime," he said.

"It is haywire out there. For me, to win a medal would be a real positive."

Fans took to social media to congratulate McMaster on the wonderful achievement.

That's why I love my sport. When a tiny nation like the British Virgin Islands can produce the most commanding of victories. Keep a watch on Kyron McMaster - real star already 48.25 to win 400H @GC2018 — Brian Roe (@Doctor_Roe) April 12, 2018

Will done Kyron McMaster for the BVI's first Commonwealth medal and it's Gold! A great time 48.3s congrats to young Jaheel Hyde for securing the Bronze again for Jamaica! #GC2018Athletics — Rick Case (@rick_case) April 12, 2018

🇻🇬 Kyron McMaster wins 400m hurdles gold and

the first ever Commonwealth Games medal for the British Virgin Islands. Even more special after hurricane Irma sadly claimed the life of his coach in 2017. #GC2018Athletics — Simon (@simon_147) April 12, 2018

Congrats Kyron McMaster and the British Virgin Islands 🇻🇬 #400mH The Champ! 🥇 #GC2018 — Wadadlian Nutmegger (@WadNut) April 12, 2018

#GC2018Athletics British Virgin Islands win their first ever medal at the Commonwealth Games! And it’s gold! Kyron McMaster deserved that after the loss of his coach last year. — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownSport) April 12, 2018