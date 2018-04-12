Hurdler makes golden history for British Virgin Islands

News

Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
The 21-year-old streaked away to win the 400m hurdles on the Gold Coast on Thursday night, winning the first medal of any colour in any sport for his country of approximately 30,000.

REMARKABLE: Australia's oldest athlete snatches incredible gold

TEAMMATES COLLIDE: Kiwis in fiery dust-up over poor sportsmanship

The favourite coming into the final, McMaster showed exactly why with a time of 48.25.

McMaster's historic victory was an emotional one, after coach Xavier Samuels was killed during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

What a moment. Image: Getty

Samuels helped McMaster improve his personal best by more than 1.5 seconds in 2017 and claim the IAAF Diamond League title.

"I still think and talk about him every day," McMaster said after the race.

"I even got a tattoo (on my inner arm) made of his favourite phrase, which was 'guidance'. Every day I look at it and it acts as motivation."

Well done son. Image: Getty

McMaster said he wanted to win inspire the tiny Caribbean nation.

"The country has taken a turn for the worst, there's a lot of crime," he said.

"It is haywire out there. For me, to win a medal would be a real positive."

Fans took to social media to congratulate McMaster on the wonderful achievement.






