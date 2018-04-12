Starc's beautiful reaction to receiving gold medal

Brandon Starc couldn't hold back the tears as he received his gold medal 24 hours after a remarkable victory in the high jump.

On Wednesday, Starc became the first Australian in 24 years to win Commonwealth Games high jump gold.

The younger brother of Australian pace bowler Mitchell emerged victorious in a three-man jump-off as the only one to clear 2.32m.

But due to the event finishing after 10pm, Starc had to wait until Thursday night to be presented with his gold.

And he certainly cherished the moment.

The 24-year-old cried tears of joy as he sang the national anthem, clearly overwhelmed by his achievement.

Fans took to social media to commend the youngster for his emotional reaction.

Brandon Starc is legit the first person I've seen in these games to show that a gold medal actually means something and is 100% worth celebrating. That's what it's all about! #CommonwealthGames2018 #aussiepride — Sharn Best (@sharnbest12) April 12, 2018

Awwww such a beautiful moment with Brandon Starc tearing up on the podium after winning gold. Man I love the commgames. #gc2018 #GC2018Athletics @7CommGames — Scotty McDonald (@Scotty_McDonald) April 12, 2018

Brandon Starc fights back tears on the podium, picking up his gold 🥇 for the high jump last night. Aw! #GC2018 — Isobel Roe (@isobelroe) April 12, 2018

It marked a first Australian triumph in the event since the win by Tim Forsyth at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Canada.

For Starc, it was a maiden senior international medal and his first personal best since getting over 2.31m at the 2015 world championships.

And he said it was time to step into his own spotlight.

"I'm not putting anything on Mitchell; what he's done is incredible," Starc said.

"But to put my name out there now is a good feeling."

Mitchell sent out some love to his brother following the gold medal

Get in there boy! Gold medal at the Com games! Bloody awesome @Brandonstarc93 super proud young fella. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🥇🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/aNlkW5dzKL — Mitch Starc (@mstarc56) April 11, 2018

A Rio Olympics finalist who gained social media fame for his name's likeness to Game of Thrones character Brandon 'Bran' Stark, Starc's PB places him equal second in the all-time Australian rankings.

He rated it as the best moment of his career.

"Over Rio, Beijing, 100 per cent top," he said.

"You can't really top a gold medal.

"I'm only 24, I've still got plenty more years in me but right now I'm just going to soak it up."

with AAP