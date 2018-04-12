Starc's beautiful reaction to receiving gold medal

News

On Wednesday, Starc became the first Australian in 24 years to win Commonwealth Games high jump gold.

The younger brother of Australian pace bowler Mitchell emerged victorious in a three-man jump-off as the only one to clear 2.32m.

REMARKABLE: Australia's oldest athlete snatches incredible gold

TEAMMATES COLLIDE: Kiwis in fiery dust-up over poor sportsmanship

But due to the event finishing after 10pm, Starc had to wait until Thursday night to be presented with his gold.

And he certainly cherished the moment.

Starc couldn't hold back the tears. Image: Getty

The 24-year-old cried tears of joy as he sang the national anthem, clearly overwhelmed by his achievement.

Fans took to social media to commend the youngster for his emotional reaction.



It marked a first Australian triumph in the event since the win by Tim Forsyth at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Canada.

For Starc, it was a maiden senior international medal and his first personal best since getting over 2.31m at the 2015 world championships.

And he said it was time to step into his own spotlight.

"I'm not putting anything on Mitchell; what he's done is incredible," Starc said.

"But to put my name out there now is a good feeling."

Mitchell sent out some love to his brother following the gold medal

A Rio Olympics finalist who gained social media fame for his name's likeness to Game of Thrones character Brandon 'Bran' Stark, Starc's PB places him equal second in the all-time Australian rankings.

He rated it as the best moment of his career.

"Over Rio, Beijing, 100 per cent top," he said.

"You can't really top a gold medal.

"I'm only 24, I've still got plenty more years in me but right now I'm just going to soak it up."

with AAP

