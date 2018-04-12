Jackaroos strike more gold on the greens

Knowing exactly how long she spent outside the Australian team makes women's triples skip Rebecca van Asch's second Commonwealth gold even sweeter.

The Tasmanian collected another win and the Jackaroos' fourth at Broadbeach Bowls Club on Thursday night, combining with Natasha Scott and Carla Krizanic to defy Scotland 21-12.

Van Asch, who is also the chief executive of Bowls Tasmania, was left out of the team to compete in Glasgow but now owns the world and Commonwealth triples and fours titles.

"When that happened it felt like it was so long away to work my way back," the 30-year-old said of her 2014 omission.

"Now it feels like it was just yesterday but after 827 days out of the Australian team it was cool to make my way back.

"The disappointment spurred me on and to do the double ... is just unreal."

The trio looked on track for an easy night at the office before Scotland's Kay Moran, Stacey McDougall and Caroline Brown rallied in another fluctuating contest.

All six had their moments in a contest not short on big plays.

But it was skip van Asch's vicious drive to close the seventh end that proved the most telling.

Trailing 9-1 after just five ends, Scotland were suddenly looking to at least draw level two ends later.

But van Asch somehow split the pack and left her teammate's bowl closest to the jack for a five-bowl swing.

Teams traded blows over the next 10 ends but at 10-5 13-8 and 16-9 Australia always had a buffer.

"That was the optimum, she said of her seventh end drive.

"Momentum can change so quickly; there were a few telling moments but we held it together."

Until Monday Australia hadn't won a Commonwealth lawn bowls title since 2006.

But at an average age of 28, the trio hope they are doing their bit to push the sport forward and towards a new audience.

"The girls rub it in, the fact that I bring the age up," van Asch laughed.

"I think publicly, we're changing the face of the game a little ... hopefully putting a bit of a cool slant on it."

Australia will shoot for another gold on Friday when the men's fours play Scotland in the gold medal match.