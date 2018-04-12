Pilley, Urquhart through to squash semis

Yamba cousins Cameron Pilley and Donna Urquhart are through to the Commonwealth Games squash semi-finals in the mixed doubles after winning their all-Aussie encounter.

Pilley and Urquhart beat compatriots Rachael Grinham and Ryan Cuskelly in 31 minutes on Thursday to move into the final four, where they will meet Alison Waters and Daryl Selby of England.

"It was such a shame today that one of us was going to get knocked out," Urquhart said.

"I'm pretty sure I heard a cheer 'C'mon Yamba' and the big banner up in the crowd has our postcode 2464. It won't really mean anything to anyone else but it is great local support for us."

Cuskelly is still a chance of medalling in the men's doubles, teaming up with Pilley in their final-eight clash on Friday, also against the English duo of Selby and Adrian Waller.

After facing each other on Thursday, Urquhart and Graham will also unite for their quarter-final against Wales pairing Tesni Evans - who knocked Urquhart out of the singles last week - and Deon Saffery.

David Palmer and Zac Alexander also face New Zealand's Paul Coll and Grayson Campbell.