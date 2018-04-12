Australia's Marschall vaults to gold medal

Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall has turned his mettle into gold on another dominant day for the host nation at the Commonwealth Games.

Damien Schumann celebrates winning Beach Volleyball gold over Canada at the Commonwealth Games.

Marschall showed nerves of steel to win the pole vault gold medal on Thursday night with his final attempt at the golden height.

Marschall's feats came as Australia collected another six golds for the day to extend its dominance of the Gold Coast Games.

Australia now has 63 golds - next-best is England on 28. The hosts have also collected 46 silvers and 47 bronze medals.

Marschall, discus thrower Dani Stevens, 10m platform diver Melissa Wu and men's beach volleyball pair Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann all captured gold medals on Thursday.

And Australian lawn bowlers struck gold on the green with Rebecca van Asch, Natasha Scott and Carla Krizanic winning the women's triples and para bowlers Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton and Tony Bonnell victorious in the B6/B7/B8 final.

Hanson, at 68 the oldest member of Australia's Games team, secured the win with the last bowl of the gold medal match.

Also showing a cool hand was vaulter Marschall, who was deadlocked with Canadian Shawn Barber, the 2015 world champion, after both cleared 5.65m.

But on his final attempt at 5.70m, Marschall cleared the bar to take the gold outright and emulate his hero Steve Hooker, an Olympic and world champion.

"Steve won the 2006 Commonwealth Games as a home Games, I just won exactly the same thing," Marschall said.

"But Steve went to world number one the next year, so that is the next goal.".

Stevens' discus triumph was more straightforward: any of her five legal throws would have been enough to win - but she recorded a new Games record of 68.26m to clinch consecutive Commonwealth Games titles.

"The Games record was definitely on my mind, I wanted to snag that one," Stevens said.

Long jumper Brooke Stratton snared silver in the women's long jump and Luke Mathews banked bronze in the 800m.

At Coolongatta, Australia's men's beach volleyballers McHugh and Schumann downed Canada's Samuel Pedlow and Sam Schachter 21-19 18-21 18-16 to win gold.

But the host nation's women's beach volleyball team of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar were beaten in the gold medal match by Canada's world No.1 team, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Peredis, who prevailed 21-19 22-20.

Diver Wu, at her fourth Games but aged just 25, braved what has been dubbed the Tower of Terror because strong winds to win the 10m platform.

And Australia's women's hockey team logged a tense 1-0 semi-final win against India to set up a gold medal match against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, it emerged three Australians were barred from competing on the Gold Coast because of doping.

Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority chief executive David Sharpe said the Australians, who he refused to identify, were among a number of international athletes targeted for pre-Games testing.