Aussies get gold and silver in beach volleyball

Canada has beaten Australia in a tense women's beach volleyball final at the Commonwealth Games, turning the tables after Australia's men claimed gold earlier on Thursday.

Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar just couldn't handle the class of world No.1 duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Peredis to go down 21-19 22-20 at Coolangatta.

Australia's women's silver medal comes after the Australian men's team of Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann prevailed against their Canadian opponents to claim gold.

McHugh and Damien Schumann beat Samuel Pedlow and Sam Schachter in a three-set thriller, 21-19 18-21 18-16.

Watched on by Sydney Olympic beach volleyball gold medallist Natalie Cook as well as swimming legend Dawn Fraser, Clancy and Artacho del Solar pushed the favourites all the way in two high-quality sets in front of a packed crowd.

Canada led for most of the first set but never by much and the Australians hung around, briefly hitting the front at various points.

But Canada would always drag themseles back, often through the deft touch at the net of 198cm beanpole Pavan.

Eventually she blocked an Australian spike ball to give her side the first set.

The second set went much the same way for Clancy and Artacho del Solar in the rainy Gold Coast conditions, but the Canadians just always stayed a step ahead and emerged narrow victors.

Earlier, Vanuatu took out the women's bronze medal with a 21-14 21-10 win against Cyprus.

New Zealand's brothers Ben and Sam O'Dea earlier won the men's bronze medal with a 21-13 21-15 win against Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf from England.