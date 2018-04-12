News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win

Aussies get gold and silver in beach volleyball

AAP /

Canada has beaten Australia in a tense women's beach volleyball final at the Commonwealth Games, turning the tables after Australia's men claimed gold earlier on Thursday.

Botswana's epic gold-winning celebration
0:53

Botswana's epic gold-winning celebration
Steele von Hoff wins remarkable gold for Australia
1:33

Steele von Hoff wins remarkable gold for Australia
Aussies' 4x100m relay heartbreak
1:20

Aussies' 4x100m relay heartbreak
Aussies just miss bronze in men's 4x100m relay
0:50

Aussies just miss bronze in men's 4x100m relay
Stridsman wins gold in boxing
1:26

Stridsman wins gold in boxing
Kookaburras secure spot in gold medal match
0:38

Kookaburras secure spot in gold medal match
Nina Kennedy clears 4.60m to win Bronze | Athletics | Women's Pole Vault | Gold Coast 2018
0:48

Nina Kennedy clears 4.60m to win bronze
Jenneke narrowly missed a medal in hurdles final
1:06

Jenneke narrowly misses a medal in hurdles final
Jenneke jiggles ahead of hurdles final
0:18

Jenneke jiggles ahead of hurdles final
Semenya makes history with 800m gold
1:03

Semenya makes history with 800m gold
Aussie sevens women on fire early
0:22

Aussie sevens women on fire early
Gold medallist consoles gutted rival
0:49

Gold medallist consoles gutted rival
 

Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar just couldn't handle the class of world No.1 duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Peredis to go down 21-19 22-20 at Coolangatta.

Australia's women's silver medal comes after the Australian men's team of Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann prevailed against their Canadian opponents to claim gold.

McHugh and Damien Schumann beat Samuel Pedlow and Sam Schachter in a three-set thriller, 21-19 18-21 18-16.

Watched on by Sydney Olympic beach volleyball gold medallist Natalie Cook as well as swimming legend Dawn Fraser, Clancy and Artacho del Solar pushed the favourites all the way in two high-quality sets in front of a packed crowd.

Gold and silver. Image: Getty

Canada led for most of the first set but never by much and the Australians hung around, briefly hitting the front at various points.

But Canada would always drag themseles back, often through the deft touch at the net of 198cm beanpole Pavan.

Eventually she blocked an Australian spike ball to give her side the first set.

The second set went much the same way for Clancy and Artacho del Solar in the rainy Gold Coast conditions, but the Canadians just always stayed a step ahead and emerged narrow victors.

Earlier, Vanuatu took out the women's bronze medal with a 21-14 21-10 win against Cyprus.

New Zealand's brothers Ben and Sam O'Dea earlier won the men's bronze medal with a 21-13 21-15 win against Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf from England.

Back To Top