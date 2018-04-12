Gold medal at the beach for Aussie men

Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann have pledged to be the first Australian men's beach volleyball team in 12 years at the Olympics after beating Canada's Samuel Pedlow and Sam Schachter 21-19 18-21 18-16 to win Commonwealth Games gold.

Andrew Schacht and Joshua Slack were the last Australian pair to make a Games in 2008, Schumann saying that success at the Olympic qualifiers beginning later this year was their next goal.

"Beach volleyball works in four year cycles, and we are committed to getting an Australian men's team back to the Olympics," he said.

"That's going to start in September with Olympic qualifying so we'll have a rest after this and throw the kitchen sink at the next challenge."

But first they can celebrate their Commonwealth triumph, which came over a Canadian side ranked 13th in the world, seven places higher than them.

The match took place in front of a pumping crowd at Coolangatta Beach on the Gold Coast and both teams gave spectators an enthralling contest.

Each set was tight the whole way, with the momentum of the match seemingly swinging at each changeover.

Schumann said they dug deep when things were against them.

"We knew we would have to throw everything at them to even have a chance against them," he said.

"We were pleased we were able to do that in the first set and we knew Canada would come back hard in the second set, but we didn't fall away drastically."

He said things were still looking good despite the loss of the second set.

"Probably towards the end of the second set our serves got a bit easier and anything can happen in the third set.

"If we're going to lose, we wanted to go down swinging."

The pair hoped their performance would inspire their female counterparts, Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar.

Later on Thursday, the women will play their gold medal match against world No.1 duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes from Canada.

New Zealand's brothers Ben and Sam O'Dea earlier won the men's bronze medal with a 21-13 21-15 win against Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf from England.