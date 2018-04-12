Games hit home for Kookaburras' Whetton

He's won Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow, featured in the Olympics in Rio, and even won a Champions Trophy in Melbourne.

But nothing would compare to success on home soil for Jacob Whetton.

The Kookaburras forward will play a major role when Australia take on England in Saturday's hockey semi-final, where a win gives them a shot at an unprecedented sixth straight Commonwealth gold.

For Brisbane product Whetton though, it's more of a case of where than what.

The 26-year-old recalls travelling to Keith Hunt Park as a junior, which has been transformed from a local hockey field into Queensland's premier hockey venue with a capacity of 5000 people.

"I remember playing as a kid at the Gold Coast with the turf over behind us. How amazing does it look? It's really special," said Whetton, who scored a magical goal in their pool win over New Zealand.

Like most other Kookaburras, it is the first time in Whetton's career that he's played in front of his family and friends on home soil, with dozens shooting down the M1 from his Easts Tigers club.

And despite the parochial home supporters, there's still one voice that stands out from the crowd.

"I can hear mum in the warm-up yelling so I know exactly where she's sitting," Whetton says.

"She yells everything (from) 'Why didn't you trap that? Why did you miss that pass? Why did you get carded? Everything except good stuff."

He says she's toned it down from his heady days as a rising talent beating up on Labrador teams.

"That was a bit more (back then) because there wasn't much of a crowd," he says.

"But she was always there for me."

Gold on the Coast would be the perfect start to what could be the biggest year of Whetton's career.

The current world No.1 nation have a packed hockey calendar, which includes stops in the Netherlands for a Champions Trophy in July and then onto India for the World Cup in December.

Jacob and his wife are also expecting the birth of their first child.

"We're expecting a baby boy so we're very excited. Hopefully we can kick things off here and then go from there," he said.