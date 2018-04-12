The bizarre ritual facing gold medal-seeking Aussie shooter

A 55-year-old construction worker from Sydney looks bound for the royal treatment when fullbore rifle action resumes on Saturday.

If Australian shooter Jim Bailey maintains his lead in the Commonwealth Games event, he will receive a ride to the medal ceremony in a 19th century-style sedan chair.

In keeping with a quaint tradition that dates back to 1860, the winner of the individual fullbore rifle is hoisted up into the chair and carried from the range in aristocratic style by their vanquished opponents.

It's known as the 'Queen's Prize' and will be renamed once Prince Charles eventually takes the crown.

If ever a reminder was needed that these were once known as the British Empire Games, this is it.

After stage two wrapped up on Thursday, Bailey leads with a score of 255 with 37 centres - five more centres than his nearest rival, England's David Luckman, who took out the same event at Glasgow 2014.

Nicknamed the 'wind whisperer', Bailey appeared to have mastered the blustery conditions at the Belmont Shooting Complex in Brisbane.

But it will get even more challenging on Saturday when competitors shoot at targets from 900 and 1000 yards away in the final two rounds.

There was only one medal event held on Thursday, with Singaporean teenager Martina Lindsay Veloso - named after tennis greats Martina Hingis and Lindsay Davenport - winning her second gold medal of the Gold Coast Games in the women's 50m rifle prone.

Australia's Robyn Ridley came ninth with compatriot Susannah Smith finishing in 13th.

However, the prospect of more Australian medals in shooting is strong on Friday.

Reigning Commonwealth champion Laetisha Scanlan and Rio Olympic gold medallist Catherine Skinner are both among the favourites to take out the women's trap.

Ridley will get another shot at the podium in the 50m rifle three positions, while promising 20-year-old Sergei Evglevski will contest the men's 25m rapid fire pistol.