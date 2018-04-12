Rivals' incredible sportsmanship for fallen hurdler

The women's heptathlon has witnessed a beautiful moment of sportsmanship after one athlete was reduced to tears by a nasty fall.

Englishwoman Katie Stainton was left completely shattered after she fell during the 100m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Stainton got off to a shocking start in the seven-event heptathlon, tripping on one of the first few hurdles before falling straight into the next one.

She lay face down on the track for several moments, sobbing and seemingly unable to get up.

"That's the worse start to an event, she's crying on the track because she knows her campaign is completely over," Tamsyn Manou (nee Lewis) said in commentary.

But in the latest example of the spirit of the Commonwealth Games, a number of her rivals came over to check on her and get her back to her feet.

Compatriot Katarina Johnson-Thompson wrapped her arms around her fallen teammate and gave her some words of encouragement, as other rivals from different countries also came over the console her.

"Look at the ladies, they really care about their competitors in the heptathlon, you see it in the decathlon too and they are actually walking down the track to make sure Katie Stainton is OK," Manou said.

"This is fabulous Tamsyn, something we hardly see," Bruce McAvaney added.

"They came right back all the athletes to comfort her."

The race was won by 18-year-old Aussie Celeste Mucci, who exploded out of the blocks and stormed home in 13.18s.

We've seen a number of wonderful acts of sportsmanship on the Gold Coast this week, headlined by three Aussie runners waiting at the finish line to embrace their dead-last placed rival in the 10,000m.