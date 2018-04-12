Holt Bolt aiming for more world records

There was Isis Holt, then there was daylight.

But Australia's Lightning Holt Bolt admits her Commonwealth Games T35 100m gold medal won't sink in for a while yet.

"It will probably take a few weeks or months," Holt said on Thursday, 12 hours after shattering Wednesday night's field.

"There was no world record but I'm stoked with that run and hopefully it's onwards and upwards from here."

To not break the world record is becoming a rarity for the 16-year-old Victorian, who in February bettered the previous global mark she'd set at last year's world titles in London.

Her winning time of 13.58 seconds was still 0.44 - or more than 10 metres - clear of silver medallist Maria Lyle of Scotland and Australian bronze medallist Brianna Coop.

And the gargantuan effort was achieved despite balancing training with year 11 studies.

"It's been the longest few months," she said.

"I don't think I've ever worked so hard in my life, only because this meant so much to me.

"Although it's been tough and we've had to manage a lot it's so worth it in the end."

Holt's star has been rising since she did the 100m-200m double at the 2015 and 2017 Paralympic world championships.

Now the aim is Tokyo 2020.

And, of course, "more records would be ideal".