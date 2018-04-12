Jenneke laps up crowd en route to final

Bruised by the public criticism that followed her controversial Rio Olympics campaign, Michelle Jenneke has been keeping quiet lately.

But Australia's jiggling 100m hurdler had no problem returning to centre stage on Thursday morning to book her spot in the Commonwealth Games final.

And she didn't disappoint, cracking the 13-second barrier for the first time in 13 months to join teammate Brianna Beahan in Friday night's title race, one made conspicuous by the absence of withdrawn hometown gold-medal favourite Sally Pearson.

So much has Jenneke avoided the limelight she'd lapped up in her wave of Rio celebrity, there were doubts her world-famous pre-race dance would make an appearance in her heat.

But out it came, the vivacious bounce sealed with a wave to the crowd and a kiss to the camera.

When the gun went the 24-year-old got down to business, finishing her heat fourth in a season-best 12.99 seconds to secure a place in the final on time.

"I was very happy with that, especially the way I ran it," Jenneke said.

"I was honestly pretty surprised to see it was under the 13-second barrier - it's been about a year since I've done that.

"But I feel like I'm in the shape of my life and can go faster."

On the outside chance Jenneke, who placed fifth in Glasgow 2014, jags a medal it would vindication for the athlete turned swimsuit model who became the commercial face of her first Olympics but bombed out in her heat.

It provoked strong criticism from national head coach Craig Hilliard, who called her "half-baked" and questioned her professionalism and her Athletics Australia funding was soon cut.

"I've been trying to stay out of the media a little bit," Jenneke said.

"But after Rio I got a little bit slammed by the media and it hurt a little bit, so this time I was just trying to stay out of it, do my work.

"Not that I wasn't doing my work before but probably not engaging quite so much.

"But I don't need to prove anything to anyone."

Beahan qualified automatically, coming second in her heat in 13.02, and admitted to nerves at her first international major racing against more seasoned competitors.

"I try really hard to block them out, I've been working a lot with my sports psych to do that," Beahan said.

"I found I used to do that, especially with Michelle because there was so much hype on her pre-dance stuff.

"It took a little while but I've learnt to get over that."