Sevens women embrace Games pressure test

Pressure melts the weak but for Australia's contact sport queens, it just makes them stronger, smarter, better.

So says departing coach Tim Walsh, who is excited to see how his rugby sevens Olympic champions will thrive under the spotlight, expectation and fierce challenges at a home Commonwealth Games.

Walsh's team - the Rio Olympic golden girls - start their three-day campaign on Friday night with pool matches against Samoa and England but arch-rivals New Zealand and world No.3 Canada also lie in wait.

Australia have big targets on their backs after dominating the last women's world series tournament in Sydney in late January, scoring 231-0 against all-comers including a 31-0 drubbing of the Black Ferns Sevens.

Like their male All Black counterparts, NZ is a side which bounces back fiercely, like they did in the season following Australia's 2016 Olympic triumph.

But Walsh, in his last tournament in charge before taking over as national men's seven coach, is relishing the challenge at Robina Stadium.

"My mother once told me that women are like teabags - you never know how strong they are until you drop them in hot water," he said. "And our girls, they thrive under pressure.

"They really look forward to the big moments and that's what you want.

"In those big moments they want the ball and in those big moments in big games they want to be in the centre of it.

"Pressure is something we embrace and drives us, so the bigger the better.

"It makes everybody play better, play stronger and just keep evolving their game."

The player that is often most in the centre of it, producing the big plays, is Charlotte Caslick, who was the stand out in Rio.

Not only was she setting up and scoring tries with vision, pace and passing skills, she was stopping them with memorable defence like her bewildering chase and cover tackle of American winger Victoria Folayan.

She's been more heavily marked by opponents since but rivals will also have to contend with the playmaking skills of Alicia Quirk, Evania Pelite and Emma Sykes, not to mention the pace of Emma Tonegato and Ellia Green and the nous of centre Emilee Cherry.

Australia, who should finish top two of their pool to progress to the Sunday semi-finals, start with matches against Wales and fourth-ranked England on Friday before meeting the improving Fiji on Saturday.