No escape from Kumar's superhuman grip

His leg folded flat and halfway up his back, face wedged in another man's sweaty armpit, neck in a vice and whole body in pain, Connor Evans knew there was no escape from Sushil Kumar.

Evans had two strong wins in the 74kg division at the Commonwealth Games before drawn to face India's wrestling superstar in Thursday's semi-finals.

He had a plan - to go in early and put pressure on the Olympic bronze and silver medallist.

"I think that went for about 10 seconds but as soon as he's got the grip, it's almost impossible to escape. He's got superhuman strength," Evans said.

Contorted and in agony on his back while wrapped in Kumar's shoulders, biceps, chest and tree trunk legs, Evans had survival on his mind - for the match, rather than his life.

"I can ignore the pain, that can go away in a day or two. I can ignore the frustration of getting beat but in that moment all I could think about is 'try to keep your shoulders off the mat, try to survive, get back on your feet and stay in the match'," he said.

"Unfortunately, he's just so powerful."

Evans' left shoulder had long given way and he managed to hold the right one off the mat for a half a minute as the rest of his constricted and twisted body cried out in pain.

But he could only hold out so long and the bout was was all over in 90 seconds.

"It was pretty painful, I'm not going to lie," he said.

"The guy's a world champ and Olympic silver-medallist and he's so strong.

"Even just to share the mat with someone of that calibre is an experience I'll never forget.

"He's a superstar and always will be."

At 34, Kumar may have faded a little from the heady days when he was second only to Sachin Tendulkar as a sporting God in India, and has even been written off by some Indian critics after being overlooked for the Rio Olympics.

Wrestling passion runs deep in India and Kumar won selection for the Gold Coast only after a spiteful trial at which his supporters and those of his rival, Parveen Rana, came to blows.

But the selectors were vindicated when he went on to win his third successive Commonwealth gold medal on Thursday night with a crushing win by technical superiority over South African Johannes Botha.

Evans lost his bronze medal match to Canadian Jevon Balfour, while his teammates Thomas Ciccini, Naomi de Bruine and Carissa Holland were all knocked out in preliminary rounds.