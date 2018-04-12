Gregson chases breakthrough medal in 1500m

No way is Ryan Gregson complaining, but he has one of the very toughest gigs at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The national record holder made a big breakthrough in Rio in 2016, when he became the first Australian man in 40 years to contest an Olympic 1500m final and finished ninth.

The obvious next step on the journey for Gregson is a podium finish at a major international meet.

Standing in his way on the Gold Coast are Kenyan stars Elijah Manangoi and Timothy Cheruiyot, the gold and silver medallists at last year's world championships.

"There has been a bit of talk that they're going to try and run really fast, like they did at the world championships," the 27-year-old Gregson told AAP.

"If that's the case I'll look forward to it because I do like running off a faster pace.

"I can handle a slow pace, but I do prefer a faster pace so that should play into my hands."

Gregson has been drawn in the first of two heats on Friday along with his countryman and former training partner Luke Mathews and Cheruiyot.

Even though qualifying for the Olympic final was a significant achievement, Gregson has vowed never again to consider that a pass mark.

"Winning sometimes may be unrealistic but that is my aim each time I race, to actually try and win the race," he said.

As has been the case at major meets in recent years, all the runners in Nic Bideau's stable - including Gregson, his fiancee Genevieve LaCaze and fellow 1500m contender Jordy Williamsz - delayed their arrival until after the opening ceremony.

They prefer to fine-tune their buildups in familiar surroundings.

"The main advantage of racing at home is you don't have to travel and you don't have to adjust to a time zone - that's massive across all sports," said Gregson.

"It can also be a disadvantage - some people thrive under pressure and some will struggle.

"I believe I'm one who can thrive."

In addition to Gregson and the Kenyans, the stacked 1500m field includes Scottish duo Jake Wightman and Chris O'Hare and Ugandan Ronald Musugala.

The final is on Saturday.