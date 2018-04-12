Magnussen may copy Campbell and take break

It worked a treat for Cate Campbell and fellow ex-world champion James Magnussen says he may also consider a break to extend his career after the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Finally back after enduring three years of shoulder issues, Magnussen, 26, says he needs to sit down and look at the big picture with retirement an option.

But buoyed by Australia's success in the pool at his third Games, Magnussen may follow Campbell's lead and take time off to nurse himself through to a third Olympics - Tokyo 2020.

"Yeah maybe. Everyone is different. I am just going to make a decision on how I feel rather than what other people have done, try and do what is best for me," Magnussen told AAP.

"You should never make big decisions when you are emotional.

"I will take a bit of time away and have a think about things and see what happens."

Campbell's triumphant return on the Gold Coast has made Australian swimmers reassess the longevity of their careers.

Back from a 2017 sabbatical to exorcise her Rio demons, the 25-year-old dominated to grab three gold and anchored Australia's world record breaking 4x100m freestyle relay team win.

Campbell claimed she could now extend her career for as long as she wanted knowing she can successfully return from breaks.

Her comeback was such a triumph it convinced her younger sister, ex-world champion Bronte Campbell, to take her own sabbatical until next year's world titles trials.

Ex-dual world champ Magnussen admitted it would be hard to walk away from swimming after Australia's gold rush in the Gold Coast pool, saying it had inspired him.

"It's been a pretty dominant week from the team in the pool, I have been happy to be a part of that," he said.

"It gives you an extra boost knowing teammates are performing so well and everyone is in good spirits."

Magnussen capped his Games campaign with sixth in the 50m freestyle final - his only individual event on the Gold Coast.

His highlight was inspiring Australia's dominant 4x100m freestyle relay gold medal win.

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers admitted he would be "shattered" if 4x100m relay teammate Magnussen left.

"He is such a big personality," Chalmers told reporters.

"I'd be shattered to see him leave the sport."