Jiggling Jenneke dances, then fires into the final

Aussie hurdler Michelle Jenneke sent the Gold Coast crowd wild with her pre-race routine, before putting in a season's best race to qualify for the 100 metre final.

The exuberant 24-year-old, who now lives part-time on the Gold Coast, had Carrara Stadium pumping pre-race as she busted out her trademark 'jiggling' routine.

As cheers rang out across the stadium, Jenneke rode the wave, raising her arms to the crowd in an effort to turn up the volume.

She then harnessed that energy to put in her best race for the past year, running a 12.99 to qualify for the final of the 100 metre event, despite finishing fourth in the heat.

Jamaican Danielle Williams, the 2015 world champion, was the fastest qualifier in Thursday's heats with 12.69 seconds.

"That's the best we've seen her run for a fair while," Bruce McAvaney said of Jenneke.

The impressive run was a giant step towards redemption for the fan-favourite, who had a disappointing time at the 2017 Rio Olympics, leading to her copping criticism from coach Craig Hilliard, and some sections of the media.

"I've been trying to stay out of the media a little bit," Jenneke said.

"But after Rio I got a little bit slammed by the media and it hurt a little bit, so this time I was just trying to stay out of it, do my work.

"Not that I wasn't doing my work before but probably not engaging quite so much.

"But I don't need to prove anything to anyone."

And now, Jenneke says she has an even better run up her sleeve at the Commonwealth Games.

"Definitely had more to give in that last little bit,' Jenneke said.

"I sort of just controlled the race. You've gotta be able to get through this heat unscathed.

"I was pretty happy with that run but there's definitely more for the final.

"I feel like I'm in the shape of my life so I'm going to be pushing for a PB tomorrow."

Jenneke will return to the track on Friday night to compete in the hurdles final.

She finished fifth in the 2014 Commonwealth Games final in Glasgow.