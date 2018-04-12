News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Englishman's classy response to brutal DQ
Englishman's classy response to stripped gold

Jiggling Jenneke dances, then fires into the final

Joey Riordan
7Sport /

Aussie hurdler Michelle Jenneke sent the Gold Coast crowd wild with her pre-race routine, before putting in a season's best race to qualify for the 100 metre final.

Taylah Robertson loses only fight, still wins bronze
0:52

Taylah Robertson loses only fight, still wins bronze
More drama for England in 4x400m relay
0:59

More drama for England in 4x400m relay
Stridsman earns shot at boxing gold
1:49

Stridsman earns shot at boxing gold
Englishman's classy response to DQ
1:30

Englishman's classy response to DQ
The moment Zharnel Hughes found out he was disqualified | Athletics | Men's 200m | Gold Coast 2018
0:37

The moment Hughes found out he was disqualified
Stewart scores incredible volley goal
0:22

Stewart scores incredible volley goal
Mathews storms home to grab bronze
1:31

Mathews storms home to grab bronze
Melissa Wu wins gold in 10m diving
1:25

Melissa Wu wins gold in 10m diving
Hughes and Richards collide in 200m final
1:25

Hughes and Richards collide in 200m final
Dani Stevens breaks Comm Games record
0:51

Dani Stevens breaks Comm Games record
Stratton bursts into tears after final jump
0:54

Stratton bursts into tears after final jump
Australia's youngest athlete gets silver
0:49

Australia's youngest athlete gets silver
 

The exuberant 24-year-old, who now lives part-time on the Gold Coast, had Carrara Stadium pumping pre-race as she busted out her trademark 'jiggling' routine.

As cheers rang out across the stadium, Jenneke rode the wave, raising her arms to the crowd in an effort to turn up the volume.

She then harnessed that energy to put in her best race for the past year, running a 12.99 to qualify for the final of the 100 metre event, despite finishing fourth in the heat.

Jamaican Danielle Williams, the 2015 world champion, was the fastest qualifier in Thursday's heats with 12.69 seconds.

Jenneke had the crowd fired up. Pic: Seven

"That's the best we've seen her run for a fair while," Bruce McAvaney said of Jenneke.

The impressive run was a giant step towards redemption for the fan-favourite, who had a disappointing time at the 2017 Rio Olympics, leading to her copping criticism from coach Craig Hilliard, and some sections of the media.

"I've been trying to stay out of the media a little bit," Jenneke said.

"But after Rio I got a little bit slammed by the media and it hurt a little bit, so this time I was just trying to stay out of it, do my work.

"Not that I wasn't doing my work before but probably not engaging quite so much.

"But I don't need to prove anything to anyone."

Jenneke was stoked with her first effort at the Comm Games. Pic: Getty

And now, Jenneke says she has an even better run up her sleeve at the Commonwealth Games.

"Definitely had more to give in that last little bit,' Jenneke said.

"I sort of just controlled the race. You've gotta be able to get through this heat unscathed.

"I was pretty happy with that run but there's definitely more for the final.

"I feel like I'm in the shape of my life so I'm going to be pushing for a PB tomorrow."

Jenneke will return to the track on Friday night to compete in the hurdles final.

She finished fifth in the 2014 Commonwealth Games final in Glasgow.

Back To Top