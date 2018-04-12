Seven Aussies chasing boxing gold at Games

Twelve years after watching heavyweight Brad Pitt's hometown triumph at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games, Harry Garside is out to inspire a new generation of boxers by winning gold on the Gold Coast.

Garside, who will take on Welshman Michael McDonagh in the 60kg division, is one of seven Australians - three men and four women - who will fight in Friday's semi-finals.

The 20-year-old from Mooroolbark in Melbourne's east has barely put a foot wrong at his debut Games, outclassing his opponents with speed and skill.

And he is determined to raise the profile of boxing in Australia in the same way gold medal winner Pitt did back in 2006.

"Just watching my Australian heroes compete, it was unbelievable," Garside told AAP.

"I had high expectations for myself (coming here) but hearing how many fans are here and how many young kids as well ... it's unbelievable.

"In this day and age, a lot of parents don't like boxing so it's great to see. I just want to put on a good performance for the parents and for the kids, most importantly."

Win or lose, the likeable Victorian has shown maturity beyond his years and an obvious respect for a sport that has helped keep his life on track.

"I look at some of the kids that I grew up with and they're going down a bad path," he said.

"I honestly think if I didn't find boxing, I would probably be doing exactly what they're doing.

"I'm very grateful that I've found this sport and I love it with all my heart."

Rio Olympian Jason Whateley will fight in the 91kg division and could face New Zealand's David Nyika in the gold medal bout, while Queenslander Clay Waterman is tipped to continue his impressive 81kg campaign.

Local girl Skye Nicolson (57kg) is the top hope among Australia's women with Anja Stridsman (60kg), Caitlin Parker (75kg) and Taylah Robertson - who is set for her first bout, having scored a bye in the seven-strong 51kg division - also in action.

Nicolson is guaranteed a second Commonwealth Games medal for her family, 28 years after late brother Jamie won featherweight bronze at the Auckland Games.

Jamie was 22 when killed in a car crash with younger brother Gavin in 1994 - a year before Skye was born.