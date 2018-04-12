McConnells' Games dreams go up in the dust

Australia's mountain biking McConnells have had their Commonwealth Games dreams go up in the Nerang dust in back-to-back disappointments.

Both Rebecca and Daniel McConnell, who were married last December, entered their respective cross country races as realistic chances for gold after claiming bronze medals in Glasgow.

But they couldn't keep up on the unforgiving Gold Coast circuit, Rebecca sixth and Daniel seventh as England and New Zealand dominated.

Annie Last broke away from the pack to win the women's race in one hour 18 minutes and two seconds to beat compatriot Evie Richards by 48 seconds.

McConnell, the lone Australian in the field, finished more than four minutes behind.

Her husband was more than two minutes adrift of Kiwi Sam Gaze, who somehow chased compatriot Anton Cooper down on the last lap despite having to stop to fix a problem with his bike.

Ranked second-highest in the field, Rebecca McConnell rated herself a good shot of eclipsing the bronze she won four years ago.

Instead the 27km Gold Coast course, broken up into six 4.5km loops, chewed her up and spat her out on a day she will try to quickly forget.

"It was pretty s*** to be honest, I just had terrible legs," she told AAP.

"They weren't my legs ... there's so much build up to get yourself ready, physically and emotionally, so to see it riding away from you is hard."

The dual Olympian managed to force a smile when embraced by Last after the race, telling her "everyone just rode away from me".

"It really sucks," McConnell said of what it was like to be caught in the leader's dust.

"But it's the best feeling when you can do it to someone else."

Ranked a race-high five in the world, Last sat behind Richards for two 4.5km laps before shooting clear and extending her lead at every lap.

Canada's Haley Smith was a surprise bronze medallist in front of countrywoman Emily Batty, who was one of the pre-race gold medal favourites.

South African Alan Hatherly claimed bronze in the men's race while Gaze and Cooper traded places on the podium from four years ago, with McConnell just happy to be in the mix after a troubled preparation.

"From where I've come from the last couple of months, today probably went not too bad but I just couldn't go with the surges early on," he told AAP.