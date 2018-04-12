Hurdler reduced to tears after sickening accident

An English heptathlete was left completely shattered after suffering a horror fall in the 100m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

In the first of her seven-event program on the Gold Coast, it was a nightmare start for Katie Stainton, who had issues early on in the race, before disaster struck.

The race was one by 18-year-old Aussie Celeste Mucci, who exploded out of the blocks and stormed home in 13.18s

But the thoughts of everyone trackside as well as in the commentary booth was on Stainton, who lay face-down on the track in tears.

"That's the worse start to an event, she's crying on the track because she knows her campaign is completely over," Tamsyn Manou (nee Lewis) said in commentary.

The English woman had already clipped a couple of the hurdles earlier in the race before her trailing leg made heavy contact with another one at about the 50m mark.

The mishap knocked Stainton off balance and saw her take a frightening head-on tumble straight through the next hurdle.

But in a beautiful moment after the race concluded, every one of Stainton's fellow competitors turned back and walked towards her to make sure the English woman was alright.

"Look at the ladies they really care about their competitors in the heptathlon, you see it in the decathlon too and they are actually walking down the track to make sure Katie Stainton is OK," Manou said.

"This is fabulous Tamsyn, something we hardly see," Bruce McAvaney added.

"They came right back all the athletes to comfort her."