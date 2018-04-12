Northern Ireland say fined boxer innocent

Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games team has asked police to review their decision to fine their boxing captain for fighting outside a Gold Coast nightclub.

Sean McComb, 25, was fined $756 and banned from the nightclub districts at Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach after the incident outside Sin City nightclub about 2.30am (AEST) on Tuesday.

Police allege McComb had been ejected before trying to re-enter the club and getting into a fight with security staff.

On Thursday, the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council (NICGC) said their reputation and that of McComb had been impugned and they were considering legal action.

"The NICGC has reviewed the latest evidence and determined that team sanctions will not be taken against Sean in relation to this incident and we can confirm that he remains an integral member of the boxing squad and the wider team," the NICGC said in a statement.

"In our opinion he is an innocent victim in this matter and he retains the full support of the NICGC."

The council said they had issues with the accuracy of initial information about the incident and how it had been presented to the media.

McComb tweeted "Here's the truth! INNOCENT" on Thursday morning, with a link to a BBC Sport article quoting the NICGC statement.

The NICGC said it had asked Queensland police to fast track a review of their decisions against McComb.

"We are disappointed that the reputation of the athlete and the NICGC is being impugned and we want to ensure that every opportunity is available to resolve this matter," they said.

"To this end, legal advice is being sought and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office is being kept informed."

However, Queensland police on Thursday morning said they had not received a request for a review of the case from the boxer or his legal team.

Meanwhile a Scottish man, who represented Scotland at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting two teenagers at the same nightclub.

Police alleged the 27-year-old, who now lives in Victoria, threw a glass into the face of an 18-year-old man and punched an 18-year-old woman in the face during an argument on the dance floor at about 3am on Thursday.

It's understood the man, who is due to appear at Southport Magistrates Court on April 30 after being charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault, has no official role at the Gold Coast Games.