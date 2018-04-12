Ex-Games athlete arrested for Coast fight

A former Commonwealth Games athlete has been charged with assaulting two teenagers, after allegedly throwing a glass into an 18-year-old man's face and punching a woman on a Gold Coast dance floor.

Boxer Stephen Lavelle won a bronze medal for Scotland at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Team Scotland named the Scottish national charged over the incident as Stephen Lavelle, who won a bronze medal in boxing at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Lavelle is accused of getting into an argument with the two teenagers on the dance floor of the Surfers Paradise club SinCity about 3am on Thursday.

Police allege the 18-year-old woman was punched in the face and a glass thrown at the man struck him in the face, causing a laceration that required treatment at Gold Coast University Hospital.

They said a 27-year-old man of Victoria had been charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault.

"We have subsequently been informed that the individual involved was the Glasgow 2014 boxing bronze medallist Stephen Lavelle, who we understand is now resident in Australia," Team Scotland said in a statement.

"We can confirm he has no official capacity with the Team Scotland delegation on the Gold Coast.

"This is not the type of behaviour that we would expect from anybody associated with Team Scotland, past or present."

Lavelle is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on April 30.

His arrest comes two days after the captain of the Northern Ireland boxing team was fined for getting into a fight with bouncers outside the same Surfers Paradise nightclub.

Sean McComb, 25, was fined $756 and banned from the Gold Coast's nightclub districts after the incident outside SinCity about 2.30am on Tuesday but his team is disputing the circumstances.