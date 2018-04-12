India out to reclaim gold medal status

India captain Rani was seven when her country became the only nation other than Australia to wear the Commonwealth Games gold medal in the hockey.

"I remember because that time was when I reached academy," Rani told AAP.

"From that academy, we had four players that played in the Indian team that time in 2002. So when they came back home, everybody was celebrating.

"There was one defender that I really liked - Suman Bala - and from that time I always looked at them and thought that one day I could play like them."

Sixteen years on and now Rani has the chance to lead her country in creating history when India meet the Hockeyroos in the semi-final on the Gold Coast.

The Australian women's team are vying for their fifth medal in six editions of the Games, with the glaring omission in 2002 being the year India returned home as the best in the Commonwealth.

But for the world No. 6 nation will have to defy the odds against the host nation, who enter the knockout stages as the only team yet to concede a goal through the tournament.

Rani is also quick to point out that her squad is vastly inexperienced in comparison to Australia's hardened campaigners.

Forward Lalremsiami is just 18 years of age, while the youngest player for the Hockeyroos is 21.

"Sometimes it happens when they come for the bigger tournaments, there's that (intimidation) feeling, but it's our responsibility to give them the confidence to play well and when they mistakes," Rani said.

"In 2002 we won the gold medal. We want to bring that gold medal back to our country. With skill and hard work, I really believe in my team that we will do it."