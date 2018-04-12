Tower of Terror holds no fears for Wu

It has been dubbed the Tower of Terror.

But the outdoor 10m platform that has some spooked at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games holds no fear for pint-sized Australian diver Melissa Wu.

Competing at her fourth Games, Wu, 25, warmed up for Thursday night's 10m final by placing third in the preliminary round behind Malaysia's Pandelela Rinong Pamg and Jun Hoong Cheong.

Fellow Aussies Brittany O'Brien (seventh) and rookie Teju Williamson (eighth) will also feature in the 10m medal event.

At just 152cm, Wu stood tall at the outdoor venue despite some competitors revealing the feared the "scary" winds that have buffeted the 10m platform in the lead-up to competition.

Asked about the challenging conditions on Thursday, the Olympic silver medallist said: "I guess you really don't have a choice.

"We are here to compete. You have to do what you have to do - just get out there and dive."

But Wu did hint at how tough the preliminary round had been when asked if she looked forward to the 10m final under lights.

"I love the night time here - better than the day time," she said.

Wu received a confidence boost ahead of the individual platform event after finishing fourth with Williamson in Wednesday night's 10m synchro final despite having just two training sessions together at the Gold Coast venue.

Williamson, 18, was pitchforked into the team when Wu's initial partner Taneka Kovchenko sadly had to retire just days before the Games.

Kovchenko was told she could become a quadriplegic if she continued diving after scans revealed a compressed spinal cord.

Somehow Wu and Williamson quickly clicked and threatened to snatch bronze before being denied by 0.36 of a point for third by Malaysia's Mun Yee Leong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri on the fifth and final dive.

Meanwhile, Australia's Matthew Carter and James Connor have qualified for Thursday night's men's 3m springboard final.

Canada's Philippe Gagne topped the preliminary round ahead of rookie Carter while 1m springboard silver medallist Connor (eighth) backed up to comfortably move into the 12-strong final.

Australian rookie Kurtis Mathews missed the cut.