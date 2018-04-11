News

Englishman's classy response to brutal DQ
Englishman's classy response to stripped gold

Losing fighter accuses judges of 'bulls***' hometown bias

AAP /

Australian boxer Clay Waterman has won through to the Commonwealth Games semi-finals – and prompted an epic meltdown from his opponent.

Waterman edged past Zambia's Mbachi Kaonga in a 4-1 split decision on Wednesday evening to book his spot in the final four of the 81kg division.

Kaonga was gobsmacked by the decision and quickly made it known, launching an abusive tirade during Waterman's ringside interview with a New Zealand broadcaster.

The Zambian then fired up at reporters, accusing the judges – who hailed from China, Turkmenistan, Canada, England and the United States – of hometown bias.

"I f***ing won that fight. This is bulls***," Kaonga said.

"They are killing amateur boxing. Just because ... it is his home ground, you give him the f***ing fight when he did not (win) the fight."

Kaonga was furious. Pic: Channel 7

A bemused Waterman said he had been expecting a unanimous decision in his favour.

"I don't know how you can call it bulls*** when he pretty much ran away the whole fight," the Queenslander said.

"I just thought I was in control the whole fight. Oh well, each to their own."

Waterman couldn't have cared less. Pic: Channel 7

Waterman will face Welshman Sammy Lee in the semi-finals on Friday.

A fifth-generation boxer and former junior world champion, the 22-year-old is confident of going all the way in front of his home crowd.

"I definitely can beat anyone here, I've just got to turn up on the day," Waterman said.

"The first day I (felt nervous) but I'm starting to feel good now."

OOPS: Aussie divers go from first to last after epic back-flop

