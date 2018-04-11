Thwaites not surprised by Ferns decline

Diamonds captain Caitlin Thwaites says she's unsurprised by New Zealand's dramatic fall from grace at the Commonwealth Games but expects a fiery response in their semi-final clash.

The Commonwealth will have a new set of netball finalists for the first time in Games history after the Australia booked a final-four clash with the out-of-sorts Silver Ferns.

Australia clinched top spot in their pool on Wednesday night with a resounding 72-51 victory over Jamaica, who will meet England in the other semi-final for a shot at the gold medal.

Thwaites said rival nations such as England and Malawi - who stunned the Silver Ferns during the pool stages - had been on the rise for months.

"Watching England the last few months, they've definitely grown and having so many players in our competition has been amazing for their development," Thwaites said.

"You can't take anything away from Malawi. They're a country on the rise and led by Joanna Kachilika who's been absolutely amazing for the Melbourne Vixens. She's definitely rallied them."

But Thwaites warned a wounded New Zealand to rise from the canvas.

"It's just going to bring them closer together and make them dig deeper. (Captain Katrina Grant) was obviously a little bit upset after their game the other night and it is pride on the line for them," she said.

The Diamonds and Silver Ferns have contested all five finals since the sport's inception in 1998, with Australia winning three, including the most recent Games in Glasgow.

The top two ranked nations will instead have to do battle on Saturday after the Diamonds used a 19-9 third-quarter blitz to put the world No.4 Caribbean nation away at Gold Coast Exhibition Centre.

The Silver Ferns' only scraped through to the final four on goal difference after their embarrassing upset loss to Malawi was followed by a 54-45 failure to England.

On the same day countryman Usain Bolt arrived on the Gold Coast, Jamaican captain Jhaniele Fowler-Reid kept her team in the contest by connecting on 30 from 32 attempts before bowing out in the third.

She was aided by her undersized but willing goalkeeper, Shamera Sterling, who impressed in the face of dangerous attacking trio Caitlin Bassett, Susan Pettitt and Caitlin Thwaites.

Pettitt finished with 20 goals from 21 attempts, missing her first shot of the tournament.

Fowler-Reid's exit coincided with Australia extending their lead from seven points at the main break to 17 at three-quarter time on the back of the insertion of Laura Geitz and Thwaites.