Aussies win three para gold medals

Teenager Isis Holt, world-beater Cameron Crombie and Australia's para lawn bowls team have won golds at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday night.

HOLT'S GOLDEN MOMENT

Australian sprinter Isis Holt has claimed athletics gold in the women's T35 100m at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Holt, who holds the world record, was off the blocks in front and finished more than 10m clear of silver medallist Maria Lyle (15.14) of Scotland.

Brianna Coop claimed bronze for Australia, beating Wagga Wagga teenager Carly Salmon.

CROMBIE'S CRUISE TO GOLD

Australia's Cameron Crombie has coasted to Commonwealth Games gold in the men's F38 shot put.

World record-holder Crombie made light work of the eight-strong field on Wednesday night, whipping out his winning throw of 15.74m on his third attempt to finish well clear of countryman and silver medallist Marty Jackson (13.74m).

Fellow Aussie Jayden Sawyer was beaten to bronze by South African Reinhardt Hamman (13.15m).

LAWN BOWLS WINNERS

Australia's visually impaired mixed pairs lawn bowls team of Lynne Seymour and Jake Fehlberg have beaten South Africa to claim gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The B2/B3 pair – accompanied by directors Bob Seymour and Grant Fehlberg – beat Nozipho Schroeder and Philippus Walker 12-9.

South Africa scored the first point but Australia hit back with nine consecutive scores to put the match to bed early, despite a late fightback by the visitors.

South Africa's directors Graham Ward and Johanna van Rooyen put their heads together with their team but could not engineer an unlikely victory.

with AAP