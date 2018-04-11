Aussies win vision impaired bowls gold

When Lynne Seymour's boss at the Amberley Bowls Club in Queensland shut down the bar one night 35 years ago, she knew something was up.

She was working as the bartender and was a bit shocked to be told the club's lawn bowls team was a body short - and she was going to fill in.

"Excuse me, I've never picked up a ball in my life," she remembers saying.

"But I had a ball that night and it's gone from there."

That night was the start of a road that would lead her to a Commonwealth Games gold medal, as she and Jake Fehlberg beat South Africa 12-9 in the vision impaired event at Broadbeach Bowls Club on Wednesday.

The B2/B3 pair - accompanied by Lynne's husband Bob and Jake's father Grant as directors - beat Nozipho Schroeder and Philippus Walker.

67-year-old Lynne has been married to Bob for almost 50 years and says she has had vision problems her whole life.

"When I was little I used to walk into tables and fall down stairs," she said.

She went to see doctors about her poor sight but was always told she "just needed a new pair of glasses". No-one picked up the real problem until 2012.

That's when she was diagnosed with retinitis stigmatosis, an inherited degeneration of the retina.

She thought her bowls career was over.

"I knew there was something wrong but it took me a while to adjust to it," Seymour said.

"I then read about disability bowls, so I've gone from there really."

The bronze medal was won in extraordinary scenes by Wales, who upstaged Scotland 13-12 in extra ends after the match finished at 12-all following 15 regulation ends.