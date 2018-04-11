Silver medal in long jump for Frayne

For once, Henry Frayne's body didn't let him down.

The supremely-talented and often injury-plagued Queenslander was terrific in Wednesday's night's Commonwealth Games long jump final.

It was just that South African Luvo Manyonga that little bit better.

Having bettered his personal best for the first time in six years with 8.34m in the qualifying round on Tuesday, Frayne backed it up with 8.33m in the second round of the final.

At that point they were the two biggest legal jumps in Commonwealth Games history.

For a while it seemed likely to be good enough for gold.

But Manyonga responded, as befitting an athlete who is the reigning world champion and silver medallist from the Rio Olympics.

He took the lead with 8.35m in the fourth round and extended his advantage with 8.41m to close the competition out,.

By that stage Frayne - who has battled groin, calf and hamstring injuries already in 2018 and any number of other problems prior to that - was pretty much spent.

"'I'm really proud of that effort," said the 27-year-old.

"I would love to have been able to come over the top in the last couple of rounds but I knew it was going to be an uphill battle.

"From about the third round my body had had enough.

"I wasn't competition fit to back up two days in a row."

Frayne knew his best shot at gold was to produce something huge in the opening few rounds and blow Manyonga and fellow South African Rushwal Samaai - who took bronze with 8.22m - out of the water.

"But he's a true champion, Luvo, and he responded like I knew he would," said Frayne.

"He's a deserving gold medal winner and I'm just proud to come second to a world champion."