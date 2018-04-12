News

Englishman's classy response to brutal DQ
Englishman's classy response to stripped gold

Starc leaps out of big brother's shadow

Emma Kemp
AAP /

He's more commonly known as the brother of Mitchell Starc and "that guy from Game of Thrones".

Now Brandon Starc is claiming his identity back.

On Wednesday Starc became the first Australian in 24 years to win Commonwealth Games high jump gold.

The younger brother of Australian pace bowler Mitchell emerged victorious in a three-man jump-off as the only one to clear 2.32m.

Any similarities? Yep, both world class athletes. Pic: Getty

For Australia, it marked a first triumph in the event since the win by Tim Forsyth at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Canada.

For Starc, it was a maiden senior international medal and his first personal best since getting over 2.31m at the 2015 world championships.

And the 24-year-old said it was time to step into his own spotlight.

"I'm not putting anything on Mitchell; what he's done is incredible," Starc said.

"But to put my name out there now is a good feeling."

Starc wasn't sure if Mitchell was in the boisterously supportive crowd with the rest of his family and girlfriend.

"He had a couple of scans I think the other day," he said.

"He was trying to get here but I'm not sure.

"The crowd lifted me so much today, the whole stadium was behind me. I can't really explain it, it was so good."

Mitchell did however send out some love to his brother following the gold medal



A Rio Olympics finalist who gained social media fame for his name's likeness to Game of Thrones character Brandon 'Bran* Stark, Starc's PB places him equal second in the all-time Australian rankings.

He rated it as the best moment of his career.

"Over Rio, Beijing, 100 per cent top," he said.

"You can't really top a gold medal.

"I'm only 24, I've still got plenty more years in me but right now I'm just going to soak it up."

The minor medals went to Jamal Wilson from the Bahamas and and Canadian Django Lovett.

