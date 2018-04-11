News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Englishman's classy response to brutal DQ
Englishman's classy response to stripped gold

Brandon Starc wins high jump gold with new PB

7Sport /

Brandon Starc has won the high jump gold medal with a personal-best 2.32m at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday night.

Taylah Robertson loses only fight, still wins bronze
0:52

Taylah Robertson loses only fight, still wins bronze
More drama for England in 4x400m relay
0:59

More drama for England in 4x400m relay
Stridsman earns shot at boxing gold
1:49

Stridsman earns shot at boxing gold
Englishman's classy response to DQ
1:30

Englishman's classy response to DQ
The moment Zharnel Hughes found out he was disqualified | Athletics | Men's 200m | Gold Coast 2018
0:37

The moment Hughes found out he was disqualified
Stewart scores incredible volley goal
0:22

Stewart scores incredible volley goal
Mathews storms home to grab bronze
1:31

Mathews storms home to grab bronze
Melissa Wu wins gold in 10m diving
1:25

Melissa Wu wins gold in 10m diving
Hughes and Richards collide in 200m final
1:25

Hughes and Richards collide in 200m final
Dani Stevens breaks Comm Games record
0:51

Dani Stevens breaks Comm Games record
Stratton bursts into tears after final jump
0:54

Stratton bursts into tears after final jump
Australia's youngest athlete gets silver
0:49

Australia's youngest athlete gets silver
 

He had never jumped as high but cleared it on his first attempt with a loud home crowd cheering him on.

"I felt really good in qualifying, it was pretty easy to get through. My heel was hurting a little bit in the final here," he said.

"But I pushed through. I was in good form, I backed myself, believed in myself, and look what's happened."

Bahamas' Jamal Wilson finished second after failing to clear 2.32m, while Canada's Django Lovett also topped out at a personal-best 2.30m.

Lovett appeared to strain a hamstring on his second attempt at 2.32m.

Starc is ensuring he is moving further out of the shadow of his brother, Australian international cricketer Michell.

"It's a big shadow to come out of!" he joked.

"Maybe (out) a little bit more than I was, but this is unreal."

REMARKABLE COMEBACKS: Gen LaCaze and Victoria Mitchell finish 3000m steeplechase

FULL STORY: Kathryn Mitchell wins emotional javelin gold

Back To Top