Brandon Starc wins high jump gold with new PB

Brandon Starc has won the high jump gold medal with a personal-best 2.32m at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday night.
He had never jumped as high but cleared it on his first attempt with a loud home crowd cheering him on.
"I felt really good in qualifying, it was pretty easy to get through. My heel was hurting a little bit in the final here," he said.
"But I pushed through. I was in good form, I backed myself, believed in myself, and look what's happened."
Bahamas' Jamal Wilson finished second after failing to clear 2.32m, while Canada's Django Lovett also topped out at a personal-best 2.30m.
Lovett appeared to strain a hamstring on his second attempt at 2.32m.
Starc is ensuring he is moving further out of the shadow of his brother, Australian international cricketer Michell.
"It's a big shadow to come out of!" he joked.
"Maybe (out) a little bit more than I was, but this is unreal."
