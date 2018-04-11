Brandon Starc wins high jump gold with new PB

Brandon Starc has won the high jump gold medal with a personal-best 2.32m at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday night.

He had never jumped as high but cleared it on his first attempt with a loud home crowd cheering him on.

"I felt really good in qualifying, it was pretty easy to get through. My heel was hurting a little bit in the final here," he said.

"But I pushed through. I was in good form, I backed myself, believed in myself, and look what's happened."

Bahamas' Jamal Wilson finished second after failing to clear 2.32m, while Canada's Django Lovett also topped out at a personal-best 2.30m.

Lovett appeared to strain a hamstring on his second attempt at 2.32m.

Starc is ensuring he is moving further out of the shadow of his brother, Australian international cricketer Michell.

"It's a big shadow to come out of!" he joked.

"Maybe (out) a little bit more than I was, but this is unreal."

