Australia's Cameron Crombie has coasted to Commonwealth Games gold in the men's F38 shot put.

World record-holder Crombie made light work of the eight-strong field on Wednesday night, whipping out his winning throw of 15.74m on his third attempt to finish well clear of countryman and silver medallist Marty Jackson (13.74m).

Fellow Aussie Jayden Sawyer was beaten to bronze by South African Reinhardt Hamman (13.15m).