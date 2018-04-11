Aussie duo's remarkable efforts to finish steeplechase

News

Englishman's classy response to brutal DQ
Englishman's classy response to stripped gold

LaCaze finished fifth and Mitchell ninth of the 10 competitors, but battling with Jamaican winner Aisha Praught was not the goal.

As LaCaze's new fiance and Aussie runner Ryan Gregson detailed on Twitter soon after the event finished, it's been quite the journey:

The 28-year-old conceded in the lead-up she wasn't sure how the event would go despite working hard each day in training.

LaCaze stayed with the frontrunners early before finishing in 9:42.69, 21 seconds behind the gold medallist.

Meanwhile, Mitchell was hardly able to train after emergency surgery to remove a gangrenous appendix just two weeks ago.

"Victoria is a unique girl," LaCaze said.

"I'm telling you now, I don't know one other human who would go through what she went through and then fight her way back onto this track. Hats off to her."

The 35-year-old was sent home from the hospital emergency department on March 26 with what was diagnosed as a virus.

A return trip to hospital the next day almost resulted in her being sent home again, before a CT scan at 1am on March 28 confirmed the appendicitis.

Mitchell (back left) and LaCaze (front right) during the race. Inset: their later embrace. Pic: Getty

Mitchell went under the knife later that morning, but that wasn't the end of Mitchell's drama.

She was forced to stay in hospital until March 31 for further treatment after it was discovered her appendix was gangrenous.

And yet here she was on the Gold Coast, running the 3000m steeplechase final in 10:12.59.

"I know I should be happy just to make the start line because of my preparation, but I always want more being an athlete," Mitchell said.

"I hung on with the slow pace but just didn't have it in my legs. I've been feeling better and better but just not good enough."

Part of that has been an inability to regain weight.

"I'm the lightest I've ever been since I started competing in 2006," Mitchell said.

"Yesterday I was 44.7kg and normally I'm 46-47kg, so that's been weird."

FULL STORY: Kathryn Mitchell wins emotional javelin gold

with AAP

