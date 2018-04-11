Prince signs off with rhythmic team bronze

At age 25, Danielle Prince is relatively ancient when it comes to the world of rhythmic gymnastics.

But having realised her dream of competing at an Olympics in Rio two years ago, Prince had one last item to tick off the to-do list.

That was realised at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, when she - along with Enid Sung and Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva - claimed bronze in the rhythmic gymnastics team event at the Commonwealth Games.

Cyprus, led by the brilliant Diamanto Evripidou, won gold with a combined score of 130.625, while Malaysia, improving on their Glasgow Games bronze, took silver with a score of 127.950.

Australia held on for third - beating Canada by just 1.95 points - their first medal in the sport since claiming team gold at the 2010 Games in Delhi.

Those Games were Prince's first major international competition, and after 16 years in the sport, she says the time is right to hang up the ribbon and get on with the rest of her life.

"This is if not more special than Delhi, just considering the journey that not only I've been on, but all three of us have been on to get here," Prince said.

"My goal coming in to this event when I decided to keep going was to hopefully inspire the next generation of gymnasts and to prove that you can keep going into your late 20s and be successful.

"Winning a medal is icing on the cake."

Before Prince says her final goodbye, she still has a farewell in the ball apparatus final on Friday.

Sung qualified for the hoop and ball finals, while 16-year-old Kiroi-Bogatyreva is in the ball and ribbon final.