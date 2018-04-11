News

Aussies win more gold in athletics and diving
Connor wins Games 1m springboard silver

Laine Clark
AAP /

Australia's James Connor has won silver in the 1m springboard final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Defending champion Jack Laugher of England dominated to claim gold with 438.00 points ahead of Connor (412.45) while Scotland's James Heatly (399.25) took bronze.

Dual Olympian Connor, 22, is at his second Games after finishing ninth in the 10m platform at 2010 Delhi.

Australia's Matthew Carter finished eighth while compatriot Kurtis Mathews was ninth in the 12-strong final at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

Both were making their Games debut.

Heatly, 20, became the first Scotsman to claim a Games diving medal since his grandfather Sir Peter Heatly won three gold from 1950-58.

