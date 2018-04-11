Aussie Mitchell wins emotional javelin gold

Kathryn Mitchell has won the gold medal and smashed the Australian women's javelin record in the Commonwealth Games final.

The 68.92m effort in the opening round on Wednesday night continued a remarkable start to the 2018 season for Mitchell, who has three times bettered the Australian record previously held by Kim Mickle.

Fellow Australian Kelsey-Lee Roberts claimed silver with a 63.89m throw and the bronze went to South African Sunette Viljoen (62.08m).

The first gold medal at a major international meet was a long time coming for 35-year-old Mitchell.

She blew Wednesday night's competition wide open with what turned out to be the gold medal-winning throw in the opening round.

After settling her adrenaline, the 2016 Olympics finalist hurled a second-last effort of 68.14m that was also well past the Games record set by Mickle four years ago in Glasgow.

"It was pretty f***ing awesome," Mitchell said.

"You hope for this type of result and I've worked a lot this season trying not to focus too much on results and more on the process.

"It's been working and it's worked again tonight. It's a little bit unbelievable."

It's been a long time coming for Mitchell, a perennial bridesmaid to Mickle who attributed her sudden success to a change in mindset.

"The paradox of sport is the less you focus on results the better the results come.

"That's what I've tried to do this year. I put all distances out of my mind. I knew I could throw the Australian record eventually. I told myself to just allow it to come.

"Everyone has started to talk about 70m and that will come but I won't try for 70m. As soon as you start to try for it it's less likely to happen."

Roberts improved one spot from her bronze-medal effort at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

It was a fourth straight Commonwealth medal for Viljoen, who won gold in 2006 and 2010 and silver in 2014.

with AAP