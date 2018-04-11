News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Englishman's classy response to brutal DQ
Englishman's classy response to stripped gold

Aussie Mitchell wins emotional javelin gold

7Sport /

Kathryn Mitchell has won the gold medal and smashed the Australian women's javelin record in the Commonwealth Games final.

Taylah Robertson loses only fight, still wins bronze
0:52

Taylah Robertson loses only fight, still wins bronze
More drama for England in 4x400m relay
0:59

More drama for England in 4x400m relay
Stridsman earns shot at boxing gold
1:49

Stridsman earns shot at boxing gold
Englishman's classy response to DQ
1:30

Englishman's classy response to DQ
The moment Zharnel Hughes found out he was disqualified | Athletics | Men's 200m | Gold Coast 2018
0:37

The moment Hughes found out he was disqualified
Stewart scores incredible volley goal
0:22

Stewart scores incredible volley goal
Mathews storms home to grab bronze
1:31

Mathews storms home to grab bronze
Melissa Wu wins gold in 10m diving
1:25

Melissa Wu wins gold in 10m diving
Hughes and Richards collide in 200m final
1:25

Hughes and Richards collide in 200m final
Dani Stevens breaks Comm Games record
0:51

Dani Stevens breaks Comm Games record
Stratton bursts into tears after final jump
0:54

Stratton bursts into tears after final jump
Australia's youngest athlete gets silver
0:49

Australia's youngest athlete gets silver
 

The 68.92m effort in the opening round on Wednesday night continued a remarkable start to the 2018 season for Mitchell, who has three times bettered the Australian record previously held by Kim Mickle.

Fellow Australian Kelsey-Lee Roberts claimed silver with a 63.89m throw and the bronze went to South African Sunette Viljoen (62.08m).

The first gold medal at a major international meet was a long time coming for 35-year-old Mitchell.

She blew Wednesday night's competition wide open with what turned out to be the gold medal-winning throw in the opening round.

After settling her adrenaline, the 2016 Olympics finalist hurled a second-last effort of 68.14m that was also well past the Games record set by Mickle four years ago in Glasgow.

"It was pretty f***ing awesome," Mitchell said.

"You hope for this type of result and I've worked a lot this season trying not to focus too much on results and more on the process.

"It's been working and it's worked again tonight. It's a little bit unbelievable."

It's been a long time coming for Mitchell, a perennial bridesmaid to Mickle who attributed her sudden success to a change in mindset.

"The paradox of sport is the less you focus on results the better the results come.

"That's what I've tried to do this year. I put all distances out of my mind. I knew I could throw the Australian record eventually. I told myself to just allow it to come.

"Everyone has started to talk about 70m and that will come but I won't try for 70m. As soon as you start to try for it it's less likely to happen."

Roberts improved one spot from her bronze-medal effort at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

It was a fourth straight Commonwealth medal for Viljoen, who won gold in 2006 and 2010 and silver in 2014.

with AAP

Back To Top