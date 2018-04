Australian hurdler Lauren Wells has booked a spot in the Commonwealth Games long jump final.

A day after missing the 400m hurdles title race by 0.07 seconds, Wells made ground in her secondary discipline with a best leap of 6.46m on Wednesday night.

Brooke Stratton cruised through, posting a 6.73m qualifier in her first jump while Naa Anang (6.46) also made the cut.