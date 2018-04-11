News

Englishman's classy response to brutal DQ
Englishman's classy response to stripped gold

Mitchell wins Commonwealth gold in javelin

Emma Kemp and John Salvado
AAP /

At the grand old age of 35, Kathryn Mitchell has finally been relieved of her bridesmaid duties.

More than a decade of desperation to win a major senior international medal welled up inside the Australian javelin-thrower on Wednesday night as she smashed Kim Mickle's Commonwealth Games record on her way to gold.

Mitchell already knew her opening-round 68.92m effort was enough when she lined up for her final throw.

And in that moment, as she got set for her run-up, the tears came and she was overcome with what she'd finally done at her fourth Games.

Fellow Australian and silver medallist Kelsey-Lee Roberts led the collective clap that echoed around Carrara Stadium, and when Mitchell released the javelin, all the years of injuries and hardship went with it.

"It was pretty f***ing awesome," Mitchell said.

"You hope for this type of result and I've worked a lot this season trying not to focus too much on results and more on the process.

"It's been working and it's worked again tonight. It's a little bit unbelievable."

Mitchell's achievement was a long time coming for Mickle's perennial bridesmaid and continued a remarkable start to a 2018 season in which she has three times bettered her compatriot's Australian record.

She blew Wednesday night's competition wide open with what turned out to be the gold medal-winning throw first up.

After settling her adrenaline, the 2016 Olympics finalist hurled a second-last effort of 68.14m that was also well past the Games record set by Mickle four years ago in Glasgow.

Mitchell attributed her sudden success to a change in mindset.

"The paradox of sport is the less you focus on results the better the results come.

"That's what I've tried to do this year. I put all distances out of my mind. I knew I could throw the Australian record eventually. I told myself to just allow it to come.

"Everyone has started to talk about 70m and that will come but I won't try for 70m. As soon as you start to try for it it's less likely to happen."

Roberts improved one spot from her bronze-medal effort at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

South African Sunette Viljoen (62.08m) claimed bronze - her fourth straight Commonwealth medal after winning gold in 2006 and 2010 and silver in 2014.

