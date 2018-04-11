Aussies in Action on April 12

Australians in action on Thursday, April 12:
Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)
10:00 - Benn Harradine: men's discus throw qualifying round group A.
10:05 - Alysha Burnett: women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat 1.
10:13 - Celeste Mucci: women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat 1.
10:30 - Emmanuel Fakiye: men's triple jump qualifying round group A.
11:00 - Alysha Burnett, Celeste Mucci: women's heptathlon high jump.
11:10 - Matty Denny, Mitchell Cooper: men's discus throw qualifying round group B.
11:20 - Brianna Beahan: women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat 1.
11:27 - Michelle Jenneke: women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat 2.
12:20 - Keely Small: women's 800m round 1 heat 1.
12:28 - Brittany McGowan: women's 800m round 1 heat 2.
12:36 - Georgia Griffith: women's 800m round 1 heat 3.
19:20 - Alysha Burnett, Celeste Mucci: women's heptathlon shot put.
19:25 - Angus Armstrong, Kurtis Marschall: men's pole vault final.
19:55 - Lauren Wells, Naa Anang, Brooke Stratton: women's long jump final.
20:05 - Rhiannon Clarke, Ella Pardy, Erin Cleaver: women's T38 100m final.
20:40 - Kimberley Mulhall, Taryn Gollshewsky, Dani Stevens: women's discus throw final.
20:57 - Alysha Burnett: women's heptathlon 200m heat 1.
21:05 - Celeste Mucci: women's heptathlon 200m heat 2.
22:13 - Joseph Deng, Luke Mathews: men's 800m final.
Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
11:01 - Australia (Setyana Mapasa, Groyna Somerville) v Fiji: women's doubles round of 16.
13:00 - Anthony Joe v H. S. Prannoy (India): men's singles round of 32.
13:40 - Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen v Venkata Pusarla (India): women's singles round of 16.
17:31 - Australia (Setyana Mapasa, Sawan Serasinghe) v Canada : mixed doubles round of 16.
20:50 - Australia (Matthew Chau, Sawan Serasinghe) v Singapore: men's doubles round of 16.
Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)
16:30 - Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v Canada: men's gold medal match.
20:30 - Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Canada: women's gold medal match.
Cycling - Mountain Bike (Nerang Mountain Bike Trails)
10:31 - Rebecca McConnell: women's cross country final.
13:31 - Daniel McConnell: men's cross country final.
Diving (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)
10:07 - James Connor, Kurtis Mathews, Matthew Carter: men's 3m springboard qualification (final at 19:07).
12:04 - Brittany O'Brien, Melissa Wu, Teju Williamson: women's 10m platform qualification (final at 21:14).
Gymnastics - Rhythmic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)
14:00-17:50 - Enid Sung, Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva: women's individual all-around final.
Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)
21:15 - Australia v India: women's semi-final.
Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)
09:00 - Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v Scotland: women's pairs quarter-final (semi-finals from 12:30).
09:00 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v South Africa: men's fours section B, round 5, match 1 (quarter-finals from 12:30, semi-finals from 17:30).
09:01 - Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v England: women's triples semi-final (gold and bronze medal matches at 17:30).
09:01 - Aaron Wilson v Gary Kelly (Northern Ireland): men's singles quarter-final D.
12:30 - Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v New Zealand: open B6/B7/B8 triples gold medal match.
Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)
09:00 - Sergei Evglevski: men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 1, relay 1.
10:00 - Ben Emms, Jim Bailey: open Queen's Prize individual finals day 2 of 3.
10:30 - David Chapman: men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 1, relay 2.
14:00 - Robyn Ridley, Susannah Smith: women's 50m rifle prone final.
Squash (Oxenford Studios)
11:00 - Australia (Donna Urquhart, Cameron Pilley): mixed doubles round of 16 (quarter-finals from 18:00).
13:50 - Australia (Rachael Grinham, Ryan Cuskelly) v Pakistan: mixed doubles round of 16 (quarter-finals from 18:00).
18:00 - TBC Australia (Cameron Pilley, Ryan Cuskelly): men's doubles round of 16.
Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)
09:30 - Australia (Jian Fang Lay v Miao Miao) v Singapore: women's doubles round of 16 (quarter-finals at 17:15).
09:30 - Australia (Melissa Tapper, Michelle Bromley) v Malaysia: women's doubles round of 16 (quarter-finals at 17:15).
10:05 - Barak Mizrachi v Theo Cogill (South Africa): men's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 6.
10:40 - Melissa Tapper v Vero Nime (Papua New Guinea): women's TT6-10 singles group 1, game 5.
10:40 - Andrea McDonnell v Vaishnavi Sutar (India): women's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 5.
11:15 - Australia (Xin Yan, Jian Fang Lay) v Singapore: mixed doubles round of 16.
11:50 - Australia (Trent Carter, Tracy Feng) v England: mixed doubles round of 16.
11:50 - Australia (Heming Hu, Melissa Tapper) v Singapore: mixed doubles round of 16.
12:25 - Tracy Feng v Manika Batra (India): women's singles round of 16 (quarter-finals from 19:15).
12:25 - Melissa Tapper v Tianwei Feng (Singapore): women's singles round of 16 (quarter-finals from 19:15).
13:10 - Jian Fang Lay v Ying Ho (Malaysia): women's singles round of 16 (quarter-finals from 19:15).
13:55 - Heming Hu v Sharath Achanta (India): men's singles round of 16.
18:35 - Australia (Xin Yan, Heming Hu) v Trinidad & Tobago: men's doubles round of 16.
Wrestling (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
10:30 - Thomas Cicchini: men's freestyle 57kg knockout stages (final at 17:00).
10:30 - Connor Evans: men's freestyle 74kg knockout stages (final at 17:00).
10:30 - Carissa Holland: women's freestyle 53kg (final at 17:00).
10:30 - Naomi de Bruine: women's freestyle 76kg (final at 17:00).