Aussies in Action on April 12

Sarah McPhee
AAP /

Australians in action on Thursday, April 12:

Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)

10:00 - Benn Harradine: men's discus throw qualifying round group A.

10:05 - Alysha Burnett: women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat 1.

10:13 - Celeste Mucci: women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat 1.

10:30 - Emmanuel Fakiye: men's triple jump qualifying round group A.

11:00 - Alysha Burnett, Celeste Mucci: women's heptathlon high jump.

11:10 - Matty Denny, Mitchell Cooper: men's discus throw qualifying round group B.

11:20 - Brianna Beahan: women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat 1.

11:27 - Michelle Jenneke: women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat 2.

12:20 - Keely Small: women's 800m round 1 heat 1.

12:28 - Brittany McGowan: women's 800m round 1 heat 2.

12:36 - Georgia Griffith: women's 800m round 1 heat 3.

19:20 - Alysha Burnett, Celeste Mucci: women's heptathlon shot put.

19:25 - Angus Armstrong, Kurtis Marschall: men's pole vault final.

19:55 - Lauren Wells, Naa Anang, Brooke Stratton: women's long jump final.

20:05 - Rhiannon Clarke, Ella Pardy, Erin Cleaver: women's T38 100m final.

20:40 - Kimberley Mulhall, Taryn Gollshewsky, Dani Stevens: women's discus throw final.

20:57 - Alysha Burnett: women's heptathlon 200m heat 1.

21:05 - Celeste Mucci: women's heptathlon 200m heat 2.

22:13 - Joseph Deng, Luke Mathews: men's 800m final.

Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

11:01 - Australia (Setyana Mapasa, Groyna Somerville) v Fiji: women's doubles round of 16.

13:00 - Anthony Joe v H. S. Prannoy (India): men's singles round of 32.

13:40 - Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen v Venkata Pusarla (India): women's singles round of 16.

17:31 - Australia (Setyana Mapasa, Sawan Serasinghe) v Canada : mixed doubles round of 16.

20:50 - Australia (Matthew Chau, Sawan Serasinghe) v Singapore: men's doubles round of 16.

Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)

16:30 - Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v Canada: men's gold medal match.

20:30 - Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Canada: women's gold medal match.

Cycling - Mountain Bike (Nerang Mountain Bike Trails)

10:31 - Rebecca McConnell: women's cross country final.

13:31 - Daniel McConnell: men's cross country final.

Diving (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)

10:07 - James Connor, Kurtis Mathews, Matthew Carter: men's 3m springboard qualification (final at 19:07).

12:04 - Brittany O'Brien, Melissa Wu, Teju Williamson: women's 10m platform qualification (final at 21:14).

Gymnastics - Rhythmic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)

14:00-17:50 - Enid Sung, Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva: women's individual all-around final.

Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

21:15 - Australia v India: women's semi-final.

Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)

09:00 - Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v Scotland: women's pairs quarter-final (semi-finals from 12:30).

09:00 - Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v South Africa: men's fours section B, round 5, match 1 (quarter-finals from 12:30, semi-finals from 17:30).

09:01 - Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v England: women's triples semi-final (gold and bronze medal matches at 17:30).

09:01 - Aaron Wilson v Gary Kelly (Northern Ireland): men's singles quarter-final D.

12:30 - Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v New Zealand: open B6/B7/B8 triples gold medal match.

Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)

09:00 - Sergei Evglevski: men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 1, relay 1.

10:00 - Ben Emms, Jim Bailey: open Queen's Prize individual finals day 2 of 3.

10:30 - David Chapman: men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 1, relay 2.

14:00 - Robyn Ridley, Susannah Smith: women's 50m rifle prone final.

Squash (Oxenford Studios)

11:00 - Australia (Donna Urquhart, Cameron Pilley): mixed doubles round of 16 (quarter-finals from 18:00).

13:50 - Australia (Rachael Grinham, Ryan Cuskelly) v Pakistan: mixed doubles round of 16 (quarter-finals from 18:00).

18:00 - TBC Australia (Cameron Pilley, Ryan Cuskelly): men's doubles round of 16.

Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)

09:30 - Australia (Jian Fang Lay v Miao Miao) v Singapore: women's doubles round of 16 (quarter-finals at 17:15).

09:30 - Australia (Melissa Tapper, Michelle Bromley) v Malaysia: women's doubles round of 16 (quarter-finals at 17:15).

10:05 - Barak Mizrachi v Theo Cogill (South Africa): men's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 6.

10:40 - Melissa Tapper v Vero Nime (Papua New Guinea): women's TT6-10 singles group 1, game 5.

10:40 - Andrea McDonnell v Vaishnavi Sutar (India): women's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 5.

11:15 - Australia (Xin Yan, Jian Fang Lay) v Singapore: mixed doubles round of 16.

11:50 - Australia (Trent Carter, Tracy Feng) v England: mixed doubles round of 16.

11:50 - Australia (Heming Hu, Melissa Tapper) v Singapore: mixed doubles round of 16.

12:25 - Tracy Feng v Manika Batra (India): women's singles round of 16 (quarter-finals from 19:15).

12:25 - Melissa Tapper v Tianwei Feng (Singapore): women's singles round of 16 (quarter-finals from 19:15).

13:10 - Jian Fang Lay v Ying Ho (Malaysia): women's singles round of 16 (quarter-finals from 19:15).

13:55 - Heming Hu v Sharath Achanta (India): men's singles round of 16.

18:35 - Australia (Xin Yan, Heming Hu) v Trinidad & Tobago: men's doubles round of 16.

Wrestling (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

10:30 - Thomas Cicchini: men's freestyle 57kg knockout stages (final at 17:00).

10:30 - Connor Evans: men's freestyle 74kg knockout stages (final at 17:00).

10:30 - Carissa Holland: women's freestyle 53kg (final at 17:00).

10:30 - Naomi de Bruine: women's freestyle 76kg (final at 17:00).

