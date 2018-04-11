Aussies reach volleyball final, Kookaburras take top spot

A number of Australian teams have picked up victories on Wednesday at the Commonwealth Games, with the men reaching the final of the beach volleyball.

Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann will play for beach volleyball gold after making light work of England in their Commonwealth Games semi-final.

The relatively new Australian pairing continued their dominant tournament at Coolangatta, beating Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf 21-13, 21-16.

They will play either New Zealand brothers Ben and Sam O'Dea or Canadians Samuel Pedlow and Sam Schachter, who meet in the next semi-final.

"Overseas we play in grandstands much bigger than this and are usually getting abused by 10, 11,000 people," McHugh said.

"It's nice to be on the opposite end and do it in front of family and friends.

"The sport bottomed out after a spike following Sydney ... this gives it that adrenaline shot in the arm it needs."

KOOKABURRAS OVERCOME KIWI CHALLENGE

The Kookaburras have clinched top spot in their Commonwealth Games pool with a strong 2-1 win over trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in their final group match.

The result lifts them past the Black Sticks in pool A and sets up a semi-final clash against either England or India, depending on the result of their fixture later on Wednesday.

The gold medal favourites were on track to make it a perfect four wins in as many games thanks to some early brilliance from Jake Whetton.

AUSSIE SQUASH PAIRS INTO QUARTERS

Australia will have at least two teams in the Commonwealth Games quarter-finals of the squash doubles following wins in the men's and mixed divisions.

David Palmer and Zac Alexander were the first team through after beating Jamaican pair Chris Binnie and Lewis Walters 11-7 11-4 at Oxenford Studios on Wednesday.

The result keeps Palmer in the hunt for a third Commonwealth Games gold medal after coming out of retirement to win the mixed and men's doubles in Glasgow in 2014.

"I'm coaching a lot now. I don't get to play many events for myself anymore. And the fact that it was here on the Gold Coast in Australia, I remember playing in Melbourne (2006) how great it was," Palmer said.

"Level-wise, I'm still okay to play. The body's feeling good so it was just, I'm still looking for that competition and motivation.

"I'd love to get another medal here with Zac and I think we can go deep."

Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley have also advanced to the final eight in the mixed doubles, defeating Faiza Zafar and Farhan Zaman in just 12 minutes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Christine Nunn and Sarah Cardwell became the first Australian team to lose out when they went down in straight sets to New Zealand pair Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy.

MIXED BAG OF BADMINTON RESULTS

Australia's Leanne Choo and Renuga Veeran couldn't defeat Singapore in their clash in the women's doubles round of 32 but they did take out a stunning 80-shot rally.

In singles results, home hope Anthony Joe defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti 2-0 and Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen defeated Zoe Morris of Falkland Islands by the same scoreline.

AUSSIE SURGES INTO BOXING SEMIS

Comeback queen Anja Stridsman has continued a perfect run for Australia's women at the Commonwealth Games boxing, winning through to the 60kg semi-finals.

Stridsman, who fought at last year's selection trials with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, defeated Glasgow Games silver medallist Sarita Devi of India by unanimous decision.

The result means Australia will have five women in the semi-finals with Kaye Scott (69kg) set to lead proceedings on Wednesday night.

Stridsman will take on New Zealand's Troy Garton on Friday for a place in the gold medal bout.

The Sydneysider remarkably fought through her ACL injury to win all three of her bouts at the selection trials last November before having surgery to replace the damaged ligament with an Achilles tendon taken from a corpse.

Her lead-up to the Games was far from ideal but the 31-year-old looked in good touch during her commanding win over 36-year-old Devi.

"I think I'm in the best place I could possibly be with my knee," Stridsman told AAP.

"That was certainly never going to stop me. If anything happened, I would just get back up and try to keep fighting.

"I was so proud of myself for pushing through it because it was a really difficult prep. But I think now with this, it was like a new kind of challenge because I've had surgery and now I have an ACL so it's about not injuring it again."