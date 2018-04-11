Aussie swimming's artful after party

Picture the scenes, now that Australia's swimmers have finished racing.

Young, finely-tuned athletes letting off steam.

Wild A-list parties. Drinking alcohol for the first time in months. Fresh, ahem, friendships forged.

Right?

Wrong.

Australia's elite swimmers are celebrating the end of their Commonwealth Games competition with a glorified colouring-in contest.

Swim stalwart Emily Seebohm started it - she came to the Gold Coast with colouring-in books.

"I brought a colouring-in book and everyone really liked the idea so we ended up colouring in as much as we could," Seebohm told reporters on Wednesday.

"Now that the swimming is finished, we are going to have an art show with all our colouring-in.

"And we're going to have everyone come in and they are going to vote on their favourite one."

The art show suggests changing tides within the swim team, which in the past has earnt the wrath of hierarchy for their behaviour.

Think Josh Palmer after the Rio Olympics swim meet: drunk on a Copacabana beach after being held-up at gun-point and forced to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Think Emma McKeon: she stayed overnight with friends at Copacabana after a night of partying, but maintains she was simply following team protocol by not returning to the athletes' village alone.

Think the Stilnox six -swimmers Eamon Sullivan, Matt Targett, James Magnussen, James Roberts, Tommaso D'Orsogna and Cameron McEvoy.

They abused the sleeping drug Stilnox in a misguided bonding session before the 2012 London Olympics.

But times, they are a changing.

Following Tuesday's night's last race at the pool, the Australian swimmers gathered for a team meeting.

Then, they had a "slight party", according to freestyler Kyle Chalmers.

"We were back early," Chalmers told reporters on Wednesday outside the athletes' village.

"Now we will just go watch a fair few sports together as a team.

"And we got a few functions that we have committed to as a team, which will be good.

"It's a really good team environment we have got going, it's great to be a part of.

"There's quite a core group of people who have been around for a while now and I think the rookies have really slotted in well."