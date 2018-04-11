Protesters disrupt Gold Coast traffic

A major Gold Coast street has been blocked by a group of indigenous protesters as a campaign targeting the Commonwealth Games continues.

The group of approximately 30 protesters sat on tram tracks on Scarborough Street in Southport for about half an hour after an earlier protest at the adjacent Australia Fair shopping centre.

Traffic and trams were blocked from crossing the street before the group were ushered back into the shopping centre by police.

The Stolenwealth Games group have been targeting events on the Gold Coast for over a week.

On Tuesday a group of protesters disrupted a beachside broadcast of the Seven Network's Sunrise program while three protesters were arrested and charged with public nuisance offences last week at the Games' opening ceremony.

Protesters also successfully halted the Queen's Baton Relay at Main Beach last week.