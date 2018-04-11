Aussie's heartbreaking final round hands gold to India

Australian shooter Emma Cox has coughed up a gold medal after losing a tense shoot-off with India's Shreyasi Singh in the women's double trap at the Commonwealth Games.

The country Victorian came into the final round with a whopping seven-point lead and needed to hit only 19 of her last 30 targets to ensure gold.

But she buckled under pressure, falling one short to finish level with Singh on 96 out of 120 targets and then was the first shooter to miss in a sudden-death finish.

The 25-year-old said she had no idea where the scores sat and blamed bad light and increased wind for her late misfires.

"It was moreso the light that was happening in that last round. It went dark, it was getting everyone," Cox told AAP.

"It went really, really dull and the wind picked up a little bit, so the targets were going a bit flatter.

"All the girls I saw were struggling with the light. Plus a little bit of pressure from everybody (in the crowd), maybe."

The Bendigo product was still chuffed with silver, though, considering her less-than-ideal build-up to the Gold Coast.

"It didn't look very likely that I'd win a medal but I've come through today and I think I've done my country proud," Cox told Channel 7.

She has been battling pneumonia on and off since July last year, which she said affected her performances during the selection period.

She was also left with a shattered foot and elongated tendons after being accidentally run over by a friend in an all-terrain buggy.

It put her in a moonboot for November's test event at the Belmont Shooting Complex yet she still managed to prevail in the double trap.

BRILLIANT: Bearded Aussie shooter wins gold, steals hearts

"I stopped to talk to an old mate. Silly me, I put my foot underneath the buggy while he was stopped and he took off without me realising and he actually stopped on my foot and crushed little bits of my bone," Cox said.

"I'm coming good now, though."

Cox praised the home crowd, which included many shooting teammates as they gathered to support each other throughout the competition.

"It was excellent," she said.

"I thought I'd get nervous shooting in front of all these people but it was awesome to have all those people supporting me and knowing they were wanting me to win."

OOPS: Aussie divers go from first to last after epic back-flop

with AAP