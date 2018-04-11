Impregnable Hockeyroos pumped for crunch semi

For a shot at a fourth straight gold medal, the Hockeyroos are preparing for a shootout.

Australia will meet India in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday evening and are quite prepared for the match to go down to the wire.

The Hockeyroos have won four of the five women's titles since hockey was introduced to the Games, the last two coming with the drama of a shootout in the final.

Defender Edwina Bone says the team have already begun preparing for a grandstand finish, which includes the 2011-introduced ice hockey-style one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

"We've spent heaps of time making sure that we've got that top group of players that are confident to take that one-on-one," Bone said on Tuesday.

"Depending on what goalie we come up against, we've got that little bit of footage, we'll do our homework and make sure we're prepped and ready for that if it comes to that.

"Hopefully not. Hopefully we can get the job done but if it comes to that, we'll be ready."

Having veteran goalkeeper Rachael Lynch will help, given she's worn the gloves in the past Commonwealth gold medal matches against England in Scotland, and India in Delhi.

Tellingly, Australia have also yet to concede a goal through the group stages.

"We haven't had a goal scored against us yet, so (having Lynch is) definitely a bonus. She's done a really good job. She's a really experienced goalkeeper and I'm definitely happy to have her in the net behind us."

Bone said India have traditionally been an aggressive outfit that lean towards hard balls into the attacking circle in the hope of finding edges for their goals.

"They like to jump in front and get those nicks in front of goals, so with Rachael in the net, she'll definitely help us. But we'll have to be on our game, making strong traps, and making our basics on point," Bone said.